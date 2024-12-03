Reunite with the songs you had on repeat, your most-streamed artists, and the podcasts that fit every mood in 2024—now available to all Amazon Music customers.
While you were busy making the memories, Amazon Music supplied the soundtrack. From the beats that became your 2024 anthems to the podcasts that made your year, 2024 Delivered takes you back through your most memorable listening moments. This personalized yearly recap includes insights like your top artists, songs, and podcasts, hidden gems you've unearthed, and even the top request you've made with Alexa on Amazon Music.
So, whether you were blasting new albums from emerging artists or getting hooked on a new podcast genre, Delivered is here to run it all back and celebrate the moments that made your year sound so good.
Where can I find my 2024 Delivered?
To get your 2024 Delivered, just open the Amazon Music app on your iOS or Android device and navigate to your Library page. Tap on the banner that says “2024 Delivered.”
Select Amazon Music listeners with Alexa-enabled devices may receive an exclusive, special message from one of their favorite artists of the year. Eligible customers will see a flashing yellow light on their Alexa devices letting them know they have a message waiting.
To queue up the songs that headlined your year, check out your personalized "Top Songs 2024" playlist on Amazon Music. Or, simply say “Alexa, play My Top Songs 2024.”
Now that you know the drill, it’s time to discover your 2024 Delivered to reunite with the music and podcasts that defined your year. Shout out your unwavering loyalty to your top artist, reveal your unique taste in podcasts, or tell everyone how you discovered that one musician before they were cool. Share snippets of your 2024 Delivered with friends and family, and across socials with the tag #AmazonMusicDelivered.
Celebrating top music moments worldwide
Head to amazon.com/music/i/delivered-2024 to see the most celebrated moments on Amazon Music in 2024 across the globe, including the most-watched Amazon Music livestreamed festivals and performances, the rise of Amazon Music Breakthrough artists, and more.
2024 Delivered is available for qualifying Amazon Music customers across all subscription tiers in most major markets globally. Not an Amazon Music customer? Here’s everything to know about Amazon Music, and you can follow @amazonmusic on X, Instagram, and Facebook.