When we launched Prime in 2005, the first benefit we announced to members was free Two-Day Shipping on 1 million items, a revolutionary innovation at the time that transformed the way people shop. Over the last 18 years, we have invested and innovated in our fulfillment and transportation networks, logistics, supply chain, and software to meaningfully expand the selection and speed with which we could deliver items to customers. Today, Prime is much more expansive and much faster. With more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, we hit our fastest Prime speeds ever last quarter. Across the top 60 largest U.S. metro areas, more than half of Prime member orders arrived the same or next day. In the first half of this year, we delivered more than 1.8 billion units to U.S. Prime members the same or next day—nearly four times what we delivered at those speeds by this point in 2019. Prime has grown over the years to include savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership. Members enjoy exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, as well as movies and series, music and podcasts, photo storage, gaming benefits, books and magazines, and prescription and grocery savings.

One of the Prime benefits that we continue investing heavily in is Prime Video, which has expanded to offer hit movies, great shows, award-winning Amazon Originals, and live sports—all in a single destination. Prime Video offers a vast selection of movies and series, including Amazon Originals, and live sports. Amazon MGM Studios earned 68 Primetime Emmy Award nominations this year, marking the Studio’s biggest year ever, with critically acclaimed and fan-favorite series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel becoming the most Emmy-nominated streaming comedy ever with 80 nominations over its five-season run.

To continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time, starting in early 2024, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. Ads in Prime Video content will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year. No action is required for Prime members. We’re not making changes in 2024 to the current price of Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month* for U.S. Prime members and will share pricing for other countries at a later date. We will email Prime members several weeks before ads are introduced into Prime Video with information on how to sign up for the ad-free option if they would like.

Fast, free delivery on hundreds of millions of items (typically delivered in 1-2 days) and free Same-Day Delivery on more than a million items.

Access to exclusive and broad streaming video content (including Prime Video exclusives like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , The Boys , Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan , Citadel , The Wheel of Time , Reacher , and The Summer I Turned Pretty , as well as blockbuster movies such as Air , Creed III , Dungeons & Dragons , the upcoming Candy Cane Lane with Eddie Murphy, and exclusive live sports including NFL Thursday Night Football ).

, , Tom Clancy’s , , , , and , as well as blockbuster movies such as , , , the upcoming with Eddie Murphy, and exclusive live sports including NFL ). Access to Prime Video Channels, which provides an unmatched selection of subscription channels like Max, discovery+, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, BET+, MGM+, ViX+, PBS KIDS, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, and STARZ—with no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Customers only pay for the ones they want, and can cancel anytime.

The ability to use your Prime membership at other participating websites off of Amazon with Buy with Prime.

Exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day (in the summer) and Prime Big Deal Days (for the holidays).

Ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music.

Prescription medications as low as $1 per month and free two-day shipping from Amazon Pharmacy.

Access to unlimited eligible generic prescription medications for only $5 per month (including free shipping) with RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy.

Free ultrafast Fresh grocery delivery on orders over $150 (and delivery charges between $3.95 to $9.95 for orders less than $150), and in-store savings on select groceries at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S.

Unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

Free gaming benefits with Prime Gaming.

More than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading.

A free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month, offering unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders over $12.

Since we launched Prime in 2005, we’ve continued to improve the program and add to the list of benefits our members enjoy. You can expect us to continue to add benefits and features over time.

* Live event content such as sports will continue to include advertising.