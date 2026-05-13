Amazon has offered personalized shopping recommendations for years—what began as machine learning algorithms to recommend books has evolved into

AI-powered tools

that help you quickly discover and evaluate products in our store. Today, nearly every shopping experience across Amazon is personalized to help hundreds of millions of customers find the exact products they want and need. We aim to make every experience feel like it was designed especially for you, whether you are trying to find the perfect outfit, a book you’ll love, or your next dinner idea.