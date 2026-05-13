Key takeaways
- Amazon's About You lets you view and edit the personal details that shape your shopping recommendations.
- Your Amazon experience is personalized through your purchase history, conversations with Alexa for Shopping, product reviews, Lists, and searches.
- You can update your preferences anytime by visiting About You or asking Alexa for Shopping, "What do you know about me?"
Amazon has offered personalized shopping recommendations for years—what began as machine learning algorithms to recommend books has evolved into AI-powered tools that help you quickly discover and evaluate products in our store. Today, nearly every shopping experience across Amazon is personalized to help hundreds of millions of customers find the exact products they want and need. We aim to make every experience feel like it was designed especially for you, whether you are trying to find the perfect outfit, a book you’ll love, or your next dinner idea.
Your Amazon shopping experience is personalized through information including your conversations with Alexa for Shopping, product reviews you’ve authored, your purchase history, items you’ve saved to Lists, and your searches. Understanding your preferences is fundamental to providing you with high-quality, relevant recommendations.
For example, if you chat with Alexa for Shopping about your cat Benson’s favorite foods, it can provide recommended cat treats in the flavors Benson loves most. If you add gardening tools or seeds to your List, we may suggest soil nutrition solutions and companion plants that pair well with what you’re growing. When you consistently shop for non-dairy milk, we may recommend additional non-dairy products when you shop for groceries. And if, while chatting with Alexa on your Echo Show, you mention that your sourdough starter, Doughy, needs to be fed every 12 hours, Alexa for Shopping can suggest the right flour types and fermentation tools. These details help make every interaction more helpful.
Updating your preferences with About You
About You lets you share what you want, provide feedback to update specific details, or remove information that you don't want used for personalization. The details you share through your shopping history are among the most useful for personalizing your shopping experience, because they come directly from your choices.
But sometimes your preferences change, items you’ve searched for are no longer of interest, or life events happen. Now, it’s even easier to customize your Amazon shopping experience by visiting About You or by asking Alexa for Shopping, “What do you know about me?” Alexa knows your shopping activity and history, remembers what you tell it, and can answer questions in real time to provide helpful, personalized responses.
Previously, customers could update recommendation preferences or edit browsing history to customize their search results. Now, About You gives customers a single place to view and edit their preferences, creating a more comprehensive way to tailor their shopping experience.
About You can be found in the Amazon Shopping app, mobile web, and desktop. On mobile, navigate to the Me tab, click on your name, and tap About You. On desktop, hover over your name above Account & Lists at the top right, and either click your name or Who's shopping? Select a profile. Then click on About You.
1. Hover over your name and then click on your name
2. Click on About You
3. Review and update your information
We’re pleased to continue offering you more ways to make your shopping experience more efficient and delightful.