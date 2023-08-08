Lee este artículo en español.

This October, Amazon is bringing an exclusive shopping event to Prime members—Prime Big Deal Days!

We are really excited for Prime members to discover some of Amazon’s best deals of the season across 19 countries.

Watch how Amazon delivers to customers at the bottom of the Grand Canyon Saddle up and take a ride on a mule to discover how Amazon delivers to customers at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Watch the video to learn how the people—and mules—powering Amazon’s delivery network get packages to Phantom Ranch, Arizona. Watch now

Prime Big Deal Days will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.

See the announcement on LinkedIn from Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event. We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season.

Stay tuned for more!

Discover all the benefits available with your Prime membership:

