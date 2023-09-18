Back to Amazon
NewsRetail

4 Amazon shopping tips to settle into college, from ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp

Written by Amazon Staff
2 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
A headshot of Noah Schnapp next to a graphic of a stack of books.
Kick off the semester with tips, tricks, and Noah’s Amazon picks. The ‘Stranger Things’ star—and college sophomore—shares tips on how students can save big this school year.

If you’re heading off to college this fall like me, you know it can be overwhelming to transition back to campus life and feel prepared for the year ahead. Admittedly, I tend to wait until the last minute to shop during back-to-school season, but thankfully, Amazon has me covered with their wide selection and fast, free delivery options. I’m also thankful for the perks I can get just for being a college student (is it really that easy?!) through the Prime Student membership, which offers all of Prime’s savings, convenience, and entertainment in a single membership, at 50% of the price.

An image of two college students walking out of a store and looking at the camera. They are wearing colorful outfits.
Off to college this fall? Get everything you need for less with Prime Student.
Prime Student gives students the best deals and exclusive offers, all for $7.49 per month, or pay $69 for the year, which is 50% off the regular price of Prime.
Read more

Check out a few of my tips to take advantage of all the cool perks Amazon offers for college students.

  • 1.
    Cut down on costs, wherever and whenever you can

    Balancing classes, work, travel, self-care, leisure, and the many other aspects of student life can be tough, and expensive. So, I was excited to discover all the extra perks that make college life easier with Prime Student—a discounted Prime membership catered to college students. Students get all the savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits of Prime—at only half of the price! It also includes exclusive, student-only benefits like a free 30-day trial to Course Hero for homework help and 10% off the price of all flights booked through StudentUniverse. Learn more about the benefits.

    Amazon product recommendations from Noah Schnapp.
  • 2.
    Find creative ways to work with the limited space in your dorm room

    Your first test of college will be finding a way to fit all your belongings into a tiny dorm, where the entire room is the size of a closet—which means the actual closet is even smaller. When I ran short on storage, I added a Fixwal closet organizer to add extra shelves and keep all my clothes organized. To really impress your neighbors, I love the Tenmiro LED lights that sync up the changing colors with Amazon Music. Talk about a vibe!

    Amazon product recommendations from Noah Schnapp.
    Shop the Fixwal closet organizer.
  • 3.
    Bookmark Amazon’s Off to College shopping guide

    When I was gathering everything for the big move, Amazon’s Off to College shopping guide was a huge money—and time—saver. It showed me all the top picks and deals on things like bedding and storage, dorm décor, trending clothes, and school supplies, so I didn’t have to scour the web myself. Forget to pack something and need it quick? Thankfully, students can get all their last-minute college needs, including personal care, dorm essentials, and office supplies, delivered in just hours with Same-Day Delivery—available across more than 90 U.S. metro areas. Don’t forget to save down the page for easy ordering access!

    Amazon product recommendations from Noah Schnapp.
    Shop Amazon's Off to College shopping guide.
  • 4.
    Take advantage of promotions

    Right now, you can get a six-month trial courtesy of Grubhub , if you are a new Prime Student member and only pay $7.49 per month after that. That’s less than one meal at the on-campus cafeteria! If you’re a gamer like me, you’ll also be happy to hear you can get discounts on Luna—Amazon’s cloud gaming platform—like 40% off a Luna controller and 50% off a Luna+ subscription for up to six months. You can also snag MGM+ for only 99 cents per month (vs. $5.99) with Prime Video!

    Prime Student
    Everything you get with Prime Student, one of Amazon’s discounted Prime memberships
    From books and music to travel, Amazon offers a slew of special perks for students.
    Read more

Hopefully you can take some of these tips with you throughout the year, and save some money along the way.

Ready to get started with Prime Student? Sign up today.

ShoppingAmazon PrimeRetailStudentsSchool
