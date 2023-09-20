4 ways to score big savings with Prime 'Thursday Night Football' deals

Prime members who are passionate about football can immerse themselves in Amazon's exciting Thursday Night Football experience, complete with exclusive deals and entertainment every week. "Thursdays, It's On" seamlessly combines the realms of football, music, podcasts, gaming, and exclusive shopping discounts, providing a wide array of offerings, from snacks to ad-free podcasts and even touchdown celebrations, all season long.
Visit the Thursday Night Football store on Amazon to learn more about all the unique savings and membership benefits available for Prime members, including:
-
1.'Thursday Night Football' Fan Shop
Gear up for the 2023 NFL season at the Thursday Night Football Fan Shop, with new deals going live each Wednesday at 4 p.m. PDT, available through the end of that week’s Thursday Night Football game. Don’t let the savings clock run down on discounts across officially licensed NFL merchandise, gear, Amazon devices, and more.
-
2.Thursday night turn-up with Amazon Music and Amazon Music Live
The second season of Amazon Music Live—the weekly concert series held after each week’s Thursday night game—kicks off with a spectacular premiere featuring Ed Sheeran on September 21, with new livestreamed concerts each week throughout the season. Catch the action on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 p.m. PDT every Thursday. Hosting Season Two live from Los Angeles is the Grammy-winning hip-hop icon, 2 Chainz. Fans can also enjoy the Amazon Music Live preshow with interviews, special guests, and surprises, starting at 8 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.
Prime member podcast enthusiasts can also listen to top sports podcasts, including Pardon My Take, Locked On NFL Podcast, The Mina Kimes Show, and more, all ad-free with the Amazon Music app.
-
3.Tailgate essentials
For all the passionate tailgaters out there, Amazon Brands lets you save big by buying in bulk. Our Stock Up & Save store has more than 1000 essential household items—from groceries to cleaning supplies—including more than 40 must-have snacks and beverages to up your tailgating game. These items are available now and throughout the season at a 20% discount with qualifying purchases, exclusively with your Prime membership.
-
4.Prime Gaming
Your Prime membership includes free video games and in-game content each month. Take sports gaming to the next level with new in-game content drops for Madden 24 in addition to various other free games and in-game content offers. Sign in at gaming.amazon.com to peruse the latest available content.
-
Join Prime and experience "Thursdays, It's On"
If you’ve never signed up for Prime before, new members can get a free 30-day trial to check out all of its benefits including Thursday Night Football on Prime Video before paying anything. Visit the Amazon Prime signup page to get started.An Amazon Prime membership comes with much more than fast, free delivery. Check out the shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and grocery benefits, plus updates available to members.
If you’ve already used your 30-day free trial, you can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year and get immediate access to the Thursdays, It’s On benefits with all the other Prime membership benefits, including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive savings, and world-class entertainment. Join in on the fun.
For students enrolled at a two- or four-year college, Prime Student offers the same awesome benefits as a standard Prime membership. Prime Student membership also includes discounts on college essentials and additional exclusive perks from StudentUniverse, Calm, Course Hero, and more. Learn all about Prime Student and sign up if you’re eligible.
Prime Access is yet another way to get a discounted Prime membership. If you are a recipient of a qualifying government assistance program like SNAP EBT and Medicaid, you can get all the usual Prime benefits for just $6.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. Read more about Prime Access or sign up by visiting the Prime Access page where you will be asked to upload proof of participation in a qualifying government assistance program, such as an image of your EBT card or Medicaid eligibility letter.