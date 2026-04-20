One of the main challenges when it came to localizing Alexa outside the U.S. is that most models are trained on data that reflects how common English is on the internet. For example, if a Spanish speaker asked her to play a Bruce Springsteen song,

Like Dancing in the Dark

or

Tougher than the Rest

, she might respond in English since the bulk of the request contains English words, says Megan Ganji, the head of applied science for Alexa International.