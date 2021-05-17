Safety at Amazon
Our employees are the heart of Amazon. This is why safety is integral to everything we do, and it’s why we work closely with health and safety experts and scientists, and conduct thousands of safety inspections each day in our buildings. We have also made hundreds of changes as a result of employee feedback on how we can improve their well-being at work. No matter who our employees are, where they work, or what they do, we are committed to ensuring everyone’s safety and well-being every day.
“Being a part of the safety team is exactly where I should be, and I’m proud to do the work I do.”
For safety coordinator Sethe Munoz, nothing is more important than being able to protect her loved ones, her coworkers, and herself.
Meet the people who help make Amazon a safe place to work
See how employees across our fulfillment and delivery network come together to create a safe workplace.
-
Helping Fight COVID-19Patricia Ramirez has been working at the Amazon COVID-19 onsite testing center in Eastvale, California, since October 2020. When it came time for Amazon to find people to manage the testing center, selecting Patricia was a no-brainer because she is a natural leader. She is diligent about keeping her workstation clean and wearing proper safety equipment while handling test kits, all while teaching and coaching other employees on how to properly execute the test.
“COVID-19 has changed a lot of things about the way we work, but I love that I get to come to work and help keep employees safe and healthy. You can often find me recruiting other employees to come and get tested,” said Patricia. “Amazon continues to provide us with the proper information and supplies to keep this work going, and I’m proud to be able to help my fellow Amazonians.”
-
Injury Prevention and Ergonomic ImprovementShaquille Robinson has an impressive background as an athletic trainer, with both a master’s and doctorate degree in Public Health. He shares his knowledge at Amazon by leading the company’s Injury Prevention Specialist (IPS) Fellowship Program.
IPS provides graduate athletic training students with an immersive program at Amazon for eight to 13 weeks. Students analyze tasks for potential ergonomic improvement opportunities, perform biomechanical assessments, and assist with injury prevention activities.
The program is also part of recruiting. Shaquille has helped hire nearly 200 athletic trainers to join Amazon, each of whom works on-site at fulfillment centers to help employees stay safe and healthy.
-
Holistic Wellness ApproachLeila Brown is responsible for bringing AmaZen to employees across Amazon’s fulfillment network. The wellness program provides guided voluntary mindfulness practices to Operations employees during the workday and at home through Amazon’s employee internal app, A to Z.
Leila, a Workplace Health and Safety employee based in Florida, has a professional background in sports medicine. She also has a keen focus on holistic health and wellness, along with alternative therapeutic modalities. She’s thrilled that AmaZen is now part of the global health and safety program WorkingWell.
“I never thought I’d be able to do what I love for work every day. For me, AmaZen is about the practice of holistic, guided mindfulness. Helping employees make their daily jobs and lives better is such a rewarding part of what I do, and I can’t wait to see the global impact we make as we bring AmaZen to all sites worldwide,” Leila said.
“I love helping people live healthy lifestyles and improve their own individual wellness. I’ve been injured before and know that there is a very big impact on you emotionally and sometimes financially that happens when you’re down. I do everything in my power to help others in similar situations. It makes me feel like I have purpose.”
Danielle Roland
Injury prevention specialist
Workplace Safety
