We often hear that you enjoy watching sports content on Fire TV with Alexa. You love the convenience of using your voice to find the games you care about most, and how easy it is to ask Alexa for the latest updates on your favorite players and teams. With football season officially here,exclusively through Prime Video, starting September 15.Now, Fire TV brings you right to the action with new exclusive Alexa features like voice-enabled team and player stats, making it easier to access important in-game moments and information just by using your voice.“We’re always looking for innovative ways to bring customers closer to their content with Fire TV, and now we’ve made it even easier for NFL fans to experiencewith new Alexa features,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “From getting live stats to asking Alexa in-depth player questions, we’re delivering customer-first features that let fans keep their eyes on the game and use their voice to interact with their favorite teams in a new way.”