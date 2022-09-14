Five ways you can use Alexa and Fire TV to stream 'Thursday Night Football' games, see real-time game stats, and more.
We often hear that you enjoy watching sports content on Fire TV with Alexa. You love the convenience of using your voice to find the games you care about most, and how easy it is to ask Alexa for the latest updates on your favorite players and teams. With football season officially here, you can now stream 15 regular season Thursday Night Football games exclusively through Prime Video, starting September 15.
Now, Fire TV brings you right to the action with new exclusive Alexa features like voice-enabled team and player stats, making it easier to access important in-game moments and information just by using your voice.
“We’re always looking for innovative ways to bring customers closer to their content with Fire TV, and now we’ve made it even easier for NFL fans to experience Thursday Night Football with new Alexa features,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “From getting live stats to asking Alexa in-depth player questions, we’re delivering customer-first features that let fans keep their eyes on the game and use their voice to interact with their favorite teams in a new way.”
1. New way of using Alexa and X-Ray on Fire TV to see real-time game statsYou can use your voice to access X-Ray capabilities, an exclusive set of features on Prime Video that help you experience content. Just say, “Alexa, open X-Ray,” so you can see real-time stats while watching the game, like a quarterback’s average time to throw or a wide receiver’s average yards of separation.
2. New ways to ask Alexa in-game questions on Fire TVNow, you can easily ask Alexa in-game questions about the game you’re watching without interrupting the stream. Try asking, “Alexa, how many rushing yards do the Rams have today?” or “Alexa, who has the most tackles?” and you’ll get a quick response, with no distractions or interruptions to the game.
3. The fastest way to stream live 'Thursday Night Football' gamesOn gamedays, just say, “Alexa, play Thursday Night Football,” to get straight to the livestream.
4. Unlock unlimited playback capabilities by adding the game to your Prime Video Watchlist with AlexaYou have access to unlimited playback capabilities when you record the games through Prime Video, giving you the ability to watch your favorite teams play again and again until 2023. Simply say, “Alexa, add Thursday Night Football to my Watchlist,” and all Thursday Night Football games for the season will be added to your Prime Video Watchlist and automatically recorded.
5. Follow your favorite teams with AlexaLove your team, but can’t always catch the big game live or keep up with their trade and injury news? Alexa can help with that. Just ask Alexa to follow your favorite football team by saying, “Alexa, follow the Seattle Seahawks,” and Alexa will send notifications about their schedule, scores, and breaking news to your Fire TV or Echo device, or through the Alexa app on your phone, so you never miss a beat.
For more information on Thursday Night Football check out our help page or learn about ways you can upgrade your space into the ultimate sports fan cave with Amazon Devices.