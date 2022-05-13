Prime Video has unveiled the official 2022 NFL season schedule powered by AWS. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, the action-packed Thursday Night Football (TNF) schedule begins with a powerhouse AFC West matchup, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host rivals Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 15.

“The first exclusive season of TNF on Prime Video is officially can’t-miss TV, with star power like Lamar Jackson and the Ravens taking on Tom Brady and the Bucs, divisional rivalries featuring Bills at Patriots and Chargers at Chiefs, a fun West Coast matchup between the Raiders and the Super Bowl Champion Rams, and a heavyweight showdown with Derrick Henry and the Titans visiting iconic Lambeau Field to face the Aaron Rodgers and the Packers,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video, Amazon. “It’s an action-packed inaugural TNF lineup, with must-see games NFL fans won’t want to miss. We can’t wait to kick things off on Prime Video this September.”

Iconic play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and Emmy-winning football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be in the TNF booth to call all the action this season. Recently, Prime Video also announced Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has joined the TNF team as an NFL analyst for its pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. Fred Gaudelli, a 24-time Emmy winner, will serve as executive producer of Thursday Night Football.

See the full 2022 Thursday Night Football schedule below.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST. Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. EST

Week 2 - Thursday, Sept. 15

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

(GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)

Week 3 - Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

(FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)

Week 4 - Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

(Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)

Week 5 - Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

(Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)

Week 6 - Thursday Oct. 13

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

(Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)

Week 7 - Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

(State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)

Week 8 - Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Week 9 - Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

(NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Week 10 - Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

(Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)

Week 11 - Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

(Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)

Week 13 - Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

(Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)

Week 14 - Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

(SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)

Week 15 - Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

(Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)

Week 16 - Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

(MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)

Week 17 - Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

(Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)

Preseason: Kickoff at 8 p.m. EST – Thursday, Aug. 25

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

(NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)