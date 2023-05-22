Facebook
Amazon supports what matters most with benefits like healthcare on day one for hourly employees.
More employee benefits
10 free skills training programs that help Amazon hourly employees land higher-paying roles
Read more
Amazon offers 20 weeks of fully paid leave for birthing parents
Amazon pays college tuition for front-line employees
LinkedIn names Amazon the top U.S. company where people want to work in 2023
How Amazon's Career Choice program helped a mom of 5 take the next step in her career
More stories we think you'll like
Retail
7 Prime membership benefits you might not be using (but should be)
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Retail
Watch Amazon's viral commercial directed by Olivia Wilde
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Transportation
I’m an Amazon DSP driver in Baltimore. My favorite features on our new vans from Rivian are the air-conditioned seats and the screen built into the dash.
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
AWS
AWS announces Amazon Bedrock and 3 more generative AI innovations
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Transportation
How Amazon delivers to Japan's most remote islands
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Innovation at Amazon
Everything you need to know about Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite broadband network
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Retail
Introducing RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy, a $5 monthly unlimited prescription plan
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
AWS
5 ways to enhance your career with cloud-computing skills from Amazon, whether you're a beginner or an expert
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
How Amazon is working to close the skills gap and train employees for jobs of the future
Read more
