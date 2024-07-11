Lee este artículo en español.

Follow our live blog to get updates on the best deals of Prime Day 2024!

Amazon’s Prime Day is returning for a 10th time! The 2024 event has kicked off and will run through July 17, with new deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up or start a free trial to get access to all the Prime Day savings. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

This year, Prime members have exclusive access to shop more than five million deals worldwide across more than 35 categories—and have the opportunity to shop some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far on select products from top brands like Dyson, Pureology, and Alani Nu. Prime Day 2024 is also the perfect opportunity to stock up with savings on everyday essentials like batteries, cleaning supplies, light bulbs, and personal care products.

We’ve collected a list of amazing Prime Day 2024 deals that are still available to shop now, including sales on items from top brands in tech, fashion, beauty, home, and more!



Tech deals

Fashion deals

Beauty deals

Home deals

Are you ready to start your Prime Day shopping now? More good news: You don’t have to wait to find great deals from Amazon. Check out some of the top early Prime Day deals available now, including three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00 for eligible Prime members.

Other great ways to save with Amazon this Prime Day

Unlock a limitless world of audio storytelling with 3 months of free Audible Premium Plus: Prime members can get their first three months free of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts. Auto-renew at $14.95 a month after three months. Cancel anytime.

Save big with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (from June 27 through July 24) or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 12 through July 17). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on Prime card exclusive deals with Prime Card Bonus or you can earn 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card at Whole Foods Market)—all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime cardmembers can also earn an additional 2% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases with No-Rush Shipping (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership), subject to availability and terms.

Access the best deal ever on Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free—the best deal ever from Amazon Music for Prime Day—in honor of Amazon Music’s 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.

Discover more deals with Buy with Prime: Prime members can save up to 35% on select products when they shop directly from participating brands’ websites like bareMinerals, BUXOM Cosmetics, Loops Beauty, and Carbone Fine Food, using Buy with Prime, which gives U.S.-based Prime members the option to use the convenient shopping benefits of Prime—like fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, and easy returns—on participating brands’ websites. Visit shopbuywithprime.amazon.com to learn more.

Save on Amazon’s new grocery delivery subscription: This Prime Day, Prime members and customers with a registered EBT card can get the new Amazon grocery subscription free for 3 months—unlocking unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com as well as more convenient delivery and pickup options. The deal is exclusively available to customers who have yet to try the subscription service.

Book discounted flights, rides, and experiences with Amazon Travel: Save on your summer plans with savings when booking through the Amazon Travel Deals page. Prime members can save up to 30% off base fares with Southwest Airlines when booked by July 17 and save up to 30% off booked rental cars through SIXT. With over 300,000 activities, tours, and excursions to choose from, Prime members can save 20% off travel experiences with Viator. Prime members can skip the rental counter and book extraordinary vehicles from Turo by saving $30 off trips worth $150 or more.

Even more free games for Prime Members—for a limited time only: Prime Gaming is celebrating Prime members with more free games including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider, all of which are available for Prime members to claim for 48 hours starting July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT. Visit the Prime Gaming blog for details.

How to join Prime

Not yet a Prime member? Now is the perfect time to join, as Prime Day is a member-exclusive event and it’s right around the corner. The benefits of a Prime membership go far beyond access to the biggest shopping event of the year. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.

Customers can join Prime today, or start a 30-day free trial (available to select, eligible customers), at amazon.com/prime.

Next, check out more of our Prime Day content, including the history of Prime Day and tips for finding the best deals.