Prime Day is finally here, and if you’ve been eyeing a new e-reader, now might be the perfect time to buy an Amazon Kindle e-reader.

First introduced in 2007, the Kindle changed how we read books. A Kindle allows you to access millions of books in the Kindle Store, with a screen that looks just like paper.

Kindle deals

The base-model Kindle is the lightest and most compact e-reader, with all of the great features customer expect from Kindle. The Kindle display is 6”, 300ppi, and features a built-in adjustable front light for the display.

Kindle 16 GB

Normal price: $99.99

Prime Day sale price: $64.99

Discount: $35

Kindle Kids 16 GB

Normal price: $119.99

Prime Day sale price: $74.99

Discount: $45

Kindle Paperwhite deals

The Kindle Paperwhite features an adjustable warm light for a richer reading experience in any light, and a flush-front display for a more Premium feel. Upgrade to the Signature Edition for an auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging and 32GB of storage.

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB

Normal price: $159.99

Prime Day sale price: $109.99

Discount: $50

Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB

Normal price: $149.99

Prime Day sale price: $94.99

Discount: $55

Kindle Paperwhite Kids 16 GB

Normal price: $169.99

Prime Day sale price: $104.99

Discount: $65

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32 GB

Normal price: $189.99

Prime Day sale price: $124.99

Discount: $65

Kindle Oasis deals

The Kindle Oasis features a 7”, 300 ppi Paperwhite display, an adjustable warm light for a richer reading experience in any light, and a sleek ergonomic design with page turn buttons, perfect for one-handed reading.

Kindle Oasis 8 GB

Normal price: $249.99

Prime Day sale price: $164.99

Discount: $85

Kindle Oasis 32 GB

Normal price: $279.99

Prime Day sale price: $184.99

Discount: $95

Kindle Scribe deals

The Kindle Scribe is the first Kindle designed for both reading and writing. It includes all the features Kindle customers love—access to millions of books in the Kindle Store, adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting front light, and battery life that lasts weeks and weeks—plus writing that feels just like real paper so you can handwrite notes in books, stay organized and inspired with to-do lists, planners, and journal entries, and review documents imported from your phone or computer, all distraction-free.

Kindle Scribe 16 GB Basic Pen

Normal price: $339.99

Prime Day sale price: $254.99

Discount: $85

Kindle Scribe 16 GB Premium Pen

Normal price: $369.99

Prime Day sale price: $279.99

Discount: $90

Kindle Scribe 32 GB Premium Pen

Normal price: $389.99

Prime Day sale price: $294.99

Discount: $85

Kindle Scribe 64 GB Premium Pen

Normal price: $419.99

Prime Day sale price: $319.99

Discount: $100

How do I choose which Kindle e-reader is right for me?

Interested in getting a Kindle or upgrading to a new model–but not sure which one is right for you? We’ve put together a buying guide with a brief overview of each e-reader to help you make that decision.

What is Prime Day?

Starting July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members around the world will have 48 hours of exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands and categories.

Aside from all the Kindle deals, one offer in particular that book lovers might enjoy is the Kindle Unlimited deal.

Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free—unlocking a new reading experience that includes unlimited access to more than four million digital titles, including fiction, nonfiction, audiobooks, comics, magazines, and newspapers, right at their fingertips. The deal is available now through the end of the Prime Day 2023 event on July 12. Learn all about it.

