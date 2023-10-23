Photo by Jemma Cox

The highly anticipated eight-episode series 007: Road To A Million will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on November 10. The new adventure game show series is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

From the producers behind the James Bond film franchise, 007: Road To A Million follows nine pairs of everyday people as they are unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges for a shot at each winning up to a life-changing $1.2 million (£1,000,000) prize.

“The Controller” (Brian Cox) is the on-screen mastermind behind the game, who dictates where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions. To reach these questions, the contestants face Bond-inspired challenges. Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question. If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

Packed with suspense, nail-biting challenges, and high emotions, 007: Road to a Million promises a series that will have you on the edge of your seat.



How to watch ‘007: Road To A Million’ on Prime Video

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to 007: Road To A Million, alongside a vast library of movies, series, live sports, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.



What else is on Prime Video?

There’s an impressive library of movies and series to dive into on Prime Video. Series like Upload, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Dead Ringers, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Summer I Turned Pretty are there waiting for you to explore. There are plenty of movies, as well, including Red, White & Royal Blue, and AIR.

The entire collection is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

