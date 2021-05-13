The NFL has announced its 2021 regular-season schedule, including 11 Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video available at no additional cost to Prime members. For updates throughout the season, follow @SportsOnPrime on Twitter and Instagram.

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video will provide members a unique viewing experience with interactive features that bring fans closer to the game, such as X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS. Prime members will also be able to choose from multiple alternative audio options exclusive to Prime Video.

The 2021 schedule continues the tradition of Prime Video streaming 11 regular-season games—and will be the last season Prime Video shares the Thursday Night Football package with FOX and the NFL Network. Beginning with the 2022 season, Prime Video will carry 15 exclusive Thursday Night Football games per year and one pre-season game per year through the 2032 season.

The full slate of Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video for the 2021 season is below.

The biggest season ever...now this is gonna be FUN 💪



11 weeks of football, starting Week 5#ThursdayNightFootball this fall on Prime Video 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3BJB0l2Jai — Sports On Prime Video US (@SportsOnPrime) May 13, 2021

Games are also available on FOX and NFL Network. Simulcast subject to change.