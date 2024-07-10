This year, Prime members will have exclusive access to shop more than five million deals worldwide across more than 35 categories—and have the opportunity to shop some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far on select products from top brands like

Dyson

,

Pureology

, and

Alani Nu

. Prime Day 2024 is also the perfect opportunity to stock up with savings on everyday essentials like batteries, cleaning supplies, light bulbs, and personal care products.