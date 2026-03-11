Key takeaways
- Amazon's AI-powered Shop Direct experience on Amazon.com and in the Amazon shopping app helps customers discover and buy products from stores across the web.
- Merchants can connect their product catalogs through third-party feeds including Feedonomics, Salsify, and CEDCommerce.
- Customers can click Shop Direct to purchase items directly through the merchant store or, for some products, click Buy for Me to have Amazon make the purchase on their behalf.
Last year, Amazon launched Shop Direct, an AI shopping experience that shows products not currently sold in Amazon's store when customers search for items. Our vision is that whenever a customer asks for a specific brand or product on Amazon, we can help them find it and buy it—even if that product is only available in another store.
Amazon is now making it easier for other merchants to participate in Shop Direct by enabling third-party product feeds—giving even more businesses the opportunity to reach Amazon's hundreds of millions of customers through AI-powered product discovery.
When customers view products that are part of the Shop Direct selection, they have two options: they can tap “Shop Direct” to be directed to the merchant’s website, or, for eligible products, they can tap “Buy for Me” to have Amazon agentically complete the purchase on their behalf using their primary Amazon address and credit card.
Shop Direct now includes over 100 million products from more than 400,000 merchants, with tens of millions of products available to purchase through the AI-powered Buy for Me feature. Shop Direct gives merchants exposure to customers looking for their products, and Amazon has referred customers millions of times to items they were interested in buying from stores across the web.
We've gotten positive feedback from both customers and merchants on Shop Direct and received requests from large and small brands to participate. Merchants love that we make it easy for customers searching for their brands to find them. Shop Direct provides merchants the opportunity for their products to appear in front of hundreds of millions of Amazon customers when they're searching and interested in a product—driving incremental visibility, discovery, and sales with minimal effort on the merchant's behalf.
Streamlining Shop Direct participation through established feed syndicators
Merchants can now use the same product feeds they already provide to other partners—including Feedonomics, Salsify, and CEDCommerce—to automatically sync their catalog, pricing, and inventory in real-time with Shop Direct. Through feeds, merchants can provide real-time product information and reach Amazon customers through traditional search results as well as Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant.
Merchant store names are clearly displayed so customers know who they're buying from, whether they choose to shop directly on a merchant's website or request Amazon purchase the product on their behalf with Buy for Me. Additional feed syndicators and an Amazon merchant portal with a merchant-direct feed are coming soon.
"Product feeds give merchants a streamlined way to reach Amazon customers who are searching for their products," said Amanda Doerr, vice president of Core Shopping at Amazon. "With feeds, merchants can easily sync their catalog, pricing, and inventory in real time and maintain their customer relationships, while the program drives meaningful traffic and sales and gives customers access to even more selection."
To get started, merchants can contact their account representative at Feedonomics, Salsify, or CEDCommerce. If your feed syndicator isn't currently participating in Shop Direct, contact Amazon at shopdirect@amazon.com to discuss other options for participating in the program. Merchants can visit the Shop Direct Merchant page to learn more about Shop Direct, setting up product feeds, maximizing their brand's presence, or opting out of the program.
How the AI-powered shopping experience works for customers
Shop Direct helps customers discover products sold in Amazon’s store as well as items from other stores across the web. When searching for a product on Amazon, customers may see a range of relevant products from other online merchants, clearly labeled "Shop Direct."
Customers can tap the "Shop Direct" button to be connected directly to the merchant's store. They'll receive a notification that they're leaving Amazon before being redirected to complete the purchase.
For Buy for Me-eligible products, Amazon’s agentic AI handles the entire purchase process on the customer’s behalf. Customers tap Buy for Me and confirm their order details on Amazon's familiar checkout page—including delivery address, taxes, shipping fees, and payment method. Amazon’s AI then securely completes the purchase from the merchant’s website using the customer's encrypted payment and shipping information.
Customers receive merchant’s order confirmation information and can track their order through Your Orders in the Buy for Me Orders tab on Amazon. The merchant receives the customer’s name, address, and manages product delivery, returns, exchanges, and customer service.
Shop Direct is available for all U.S. customers on Amazon.com, the Amazon Shopping app, mobile web browsers, and in Rufus, Amazon's agentic AI assistant for shopping.
