From Amazon MGM Studios and IMAX, The Blue Angels is a new documentary that chronicles a year with the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron.

The Blue Angels have been enthralling people around the globe for more than 75 years—and now everyone can soar along. Filmed for IMAX, the immersive footage puts the audience in the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels’ precision flying, while the aerial shots deliver a spectacular showcase of the breathtaking maneuvers that have made them the world’s premier jet team.

The Blue Angels also takes audiences behind the scenes for a revealing, in-depth look at what it takes to become a Blue Angel—from the careful selection process to the challenging training regimen, and on through the demanding eight-month show season.

The film pays tribute to the extraordinary teamwork, passion, and pride of the hundreds of men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps who have had the honor to serve in the Blue Angels squadron—past, present, and future.

From director Paul Crowder and producers J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Sean Stuart, Glen Zipper, Mark Monroe, and Glen Powell, The Blue Angels will be in IMAX for one week only, from May 17 to May 23—and then available to stream globally on Prime Video beginning May 23.



How to watch ‘The Blue Angels’ when it premieres on Prime Video

Photo by Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios<br>

The Blue Angels will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—as well as Prime Student.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, we offer a variety of promotions on Prime membership, including a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to The Blue Angels, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

