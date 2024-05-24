The Outlaws, a fan-favorite comedy thriller from creator, star, and award-winning writer and director Stephen Merchant, will debut on Prime Video on May 31.

The series follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol.

With crime boss The Dean, (Claes Bang, Bad Sisters) behind bars awaiting trial, the Outlaws are moving on with their lives—until one of their own returns with a deadly secret.

Stephen Merchant (The Office) returns as Greg, along with Rhianne Barreto (No Escape, Hanna) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna) as Ben, Darren Boyd (Killing Eve, Trying) as John, Clare Perkins (Silo, The Wheel of Time) as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The Couple Next Door) as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning (Back, Baby Reindeer) as Diane, Charles Babalola (Black Mirror, Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation) as Malaki, Tom Hanson (Brassic) as Spencer, and Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Dune: Part Two) as Frank.

The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production co-created by Stephen Merchant—who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer—and Elgin James (Mayans M.C., Lowriders). Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers for Big Talk, along with John Butler. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon MGM Studios.

All five episodes of the third season will be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordics.

How to watch ‘The Outlaws’ when it premieres on Prime Video

The Outlaws will be available May 31 to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—as well as Prime Student.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, we offer a variety of promotions on Prime membership, including a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to The Outlaws, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

