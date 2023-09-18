Prime Big Deal Days takes place October 10-11. Here are 6 tips to save big during the event.

Get ready to shop some of Amazon’s best early holiday deals during Prime Big Deal Days, taking place October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT through October 11. Prime members will have access to deals from independent sellers like Ruggable x Jonathan Adler, Urban Decay Cosmetics, and PicassoTiles. New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options. Additionally, Amazon will make it easier for Prime members to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations based on past purchases, browsing history, and items saved to their Lists.
Ready to plan your shopping strategy? Check out the list of tips below to find out how to get great deals during the event. The Prime Big Deal Days event is exclusive for Prime members who enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. Don’t forget to sign up for Prime or start a free trial if you haven’t yet.
-
1.Request access now to doorbuster deals
Starting today, Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out. Shop doorbuster deals expected to sell out from across a range of popular brands and categories by signing up for Invite-only deals to purchase products at an exclusive deal price. Invite-only deals include 60% off Blink smart home security, 50% off Sony Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar-HTX8500 2.1ch, 46% off Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer, and 55% off Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds. If selected, you will be notified during Prime Big Deal Days with instructions on how to purchase the item. Purchases must be completed prior to the end of Prime Big Deal Days. Prime members who are not selected will also be notified via email by October 11.
-
2.Explore all delivery options
With a Prime membership, you can rely on Amazon to make life easier with fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items and, as always, choose the delivery option that best suits your needs during Prime Big Deal Days. Same-Day Delivery is currently available to customers in more than 90 U.S. metro areas. You can also select free delivery to a nearby Amazon Locker or Counter location, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.
-
3.Set up personalized deal alerts
Subscribe to receive deal-alert notifications related to recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All you have to do is visit the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon Shopping app between now and Prime Big Deal Days to create deal alerts. Once Prime Big Deal Days arrives, you will receive push notifications on available deals you’ve subscribed to.
-
4.Use Alexa to track deals
Get deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items saved to a Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. Then, ask Alexa to remind you of the deal once it’s live, or ask Alexa to make the purchase when the deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”
-
5.Save the date with Alexa
Free up your calendar and have Alexa set up an event reminder for you. Be alerted at the start of Prime Big Deal Days by saying, “Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days.”
-
6.Shop with confidence
Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing Amazon stands behind the products sold in our stores with the A-to-z Guarantee. Amazon’s protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide, and in the unlikely event customers experience issues with timely delivery or the condition of their purchase, whether purchased from Amazon or one of our two million independent sellers, Amazon will make it right with a refund or replacement. Amazon is committed to a trustworthy shopping experience and backs the products offered during Prime Big Deal Days, as well as the hundreds of millions of products offered every day in our stores. Learn more.
Hopefully you’ve found a few helpful tips to start your Prime Big Deal Days planning. If you’re eager to start your shopping now, you can check out early deals and holiday shopping experiences that will be available in the days leading up to the event.
Not a Prime member yet? Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about Prime, including discounted memberships.
Get more details on Prime Big Deal Days:
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days: 12 deals and tips to start your holiday shopping now
Everything you need to know about Prime Big Deal Days