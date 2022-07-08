Keeping track of deals on your favorite products can be tricky—if not impossible. Fortunately, Alexa can help. Alexa can proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for an eligible item you’ve added to your wish list, shopping cart, or saved for later. When this feature is enabled, you’ll see the yellow ring light or a pop-up notification on your Echo device. You can ask Alexa to remind you about the deal when it goes live or with your permission, Alexa can even order the item on your behalf. If you want to browse all the categories when the event begins, set a reminder for when Prime Day starts by asking "Alexa, remind me when Prime Day starts."