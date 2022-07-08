Your guide to find the best deals, earn additional savings, and get the most out of your Prime Day shopping.
Prime Day is just around the corner. The event kicks off July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs for 48 hours. There will be millions of deals available across categories, but that doesn't mean you have to be glued to your phone to find the best ones. Read on for nine tips, tricks, and features that'll help you find great deals, earn additional savings, and get more out of your purchases.
1.Set yourself up to receive notifications for any available deals related to your recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items with deal alerts. Visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app to create deal alerts. Set the alerts ahead of Prime Day to start receiving push notifications for deals when the event kicks off on July 12.
2.Keeping track of deals on your favorite products can be tricky—if not impossible. Fortunately, Alexa can help. Alexa can proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for an eligible item you’ve added to your wish list, shopping cart, or saved for later. When this feature is enabled, you’ll see the yellow ring light or a pop-up notification on your Echo device. You can ask Alexa to remind you about the deal when it goes live or with your permission, Alexa can even order the item on your behalf. If you want to browse all the categories when the event begins, set a reminder for when Prime Day starts by asking "Alexa, remind me when Prime Day starts."
3.There are two ways to earn extra savings on your Prime Day purchases this year. First, Prime members can earn up to $40 in Prime Day credits by taking a series of actions through the Rewards Hub. Take a look at the list of Rewards Hub actions. Second, members can earn a $10 credit toward Prime Day orders or future Amazon purchases by completing a Prime Day activities stamp card. The stamp card activities include:
- Streaming content from Prime Video
- Listening to Prime Music
- Borrowing a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book or adding one to your library
- Making a Prime-shipping eligible purchase
4.If you haven't already, download the Amazon Shopping app for quick access to the latest deals. The app also makes it easier to check in on your order status and get customer support.
5.Register for the “Support Small Businesses to Win Big” Prime Day sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes like tickets to Super Bowl LVII and access to a special screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. You can also look for the Small Business badge to find products from small business brands and artisans during Prime Day, and shop collections from small businesses, including curated products from Black-owned and woman-owned small businesses.
6.Influencers and celebrities know a thing or two about shopping. That's why we're bringing in the pros to share their favorite products and deals on Amazon Live this year. Find more information on who will make appearances and when you can find their live streams.
7.Amazon's goal is to make both buying and returning items as easy as possible. Learn more about how you can return eligible items on Amazon, no box or tape necessary.
8.Your Prime Day purchases can help you support your favorite charity when you sign up for AmazonSmile before you start your shopping. You'll find the same Amazon storefront you know and love—and the same Prime Day deals—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of your choice, at no additional cost. Find easy steps to set up AmazonSmile for desktop and in the Amazon Shopping app.
9.Of course, the most important step to take in securing Prime Day deals is to sign up for a Prime membership. Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon Prime.