Need some help choosing the best Prime Day deals? Fashion and lifestyle gurus Porsha Williams, Paige DeSorbo, and JoJo Fletcher are offering an early look at their favorite Prime Day deals. From fashion finds and skincare essentials to cooking gadgets and headphones, they’re sharing items that they’ll be adding to their carts this Prime Day.

Check out the shopping lists below, and head over to Amazon Live during Prime Day to hear directly from Williams, DeSorbo, and Fletcher—and hundreds of other creators—as they provide styling tips, demonstrate products, and share even more of their top Prime Day deals.

Porsha Williams

Shop with Williams, a TV personality and host, on July 12, 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Williams' Prime Day picks

Paige Desorbo

Shop with DeSorbo, a TV host and fashion guru, on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Desorbo's Prime Day picks





Jojo Fletcher

Shop with Fletcher, the season 12 Bachelorette and TV host, on July 12 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Fletcher's Prime Day picks