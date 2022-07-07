Need some help choosing the best Prime Day deals? Fashion and lifestyle gurus Porsha Williams, Paige DeSorbo, and JoJo Fletcher are offering an early look at their favorite Prime Day deals. From fashion finds and skincare essentials to cooking gadgets and headphones, they’re sharing items that they’ll be adding to their carts this Prime Day.

A collage with images of seven influencers working with Amazon to share their best Prime Day deals.
Check out the shopping lists below, and head over to Amazon Live during Prime Day to hear directly from Williams, DeSorbo, and Fletcher—and hundreds of other creators—as they provide styling tips, demonstrate products, and share even more of their top Prime Day deals.

Porsha Williams

A professional photo of Porsha Williams.

Shop with Williams, a TV personality and host, on July 12, 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Williams' Prime Day picks

The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
Bose Noise Canceling Headphones
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
SheIn Mock Neck Crop Top
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
Floerns Crop Top and Skirt Set
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
iRobot Braava Jet Ultimate Robot Mop
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
FOREO BEAR mini App-connected Microcurrent Facial Toning Device
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
The Drop Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
Instant Pot Omni Plus 18L Air Fryer Toaster Oven
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
adidas Fleece Sweatshirt
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
adidas Fleece Joggers
The product image for the product mentioned in the caption.
adidas Women’s Core Essentials Bucket Hat

 

Paige Desorbo

An image of Paige smiling for a professional photo.

Shop with DeSorbo, a TV host and fashion guru, on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Desorbo's Prime Day picks

The product image for the Kindle paperwhite.
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)
An image of the product listed in the caption.
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
An image of the product listed in the caption.
Vera Bradley Hanging Travel Organizer
An image of the product listed in the caption.

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Face Oil
An image of the product listed in the caption.
NuFACE MINI Starter Kit
An image of the product listed in the caption.
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
An image of the product listed in the caption.
Champion Women's 7" Authentic Bike Short
An image of the product listed in the caption.
Floerns Blouse
An image of the product listed in the caption.
The Drop Halter Sweater Bralette

 

Jojo Fletcher

A selfie image of Jojo Fletcher.

Shop with Fletcher, the season 12 Bachelorette and TV host, on July 12 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Fletcher's Prime Day picks

The product image for the product listed in the caption.
The Drop Mule Sandal
The product image for the product listed in the caption.
Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in 1 Air Fryer
The product image for the product listed in the caption.
GE Profile Opal Ice Maker
The product image for the product listed in the caption.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven
The product image for the product listed in the caption.
Oral-B Pro 5000 Electric Toothbrush
The product image for the product listed in the caption.
Vera Bradley Zip Hanging Travel Organizer
The product image for the product listed in the caption.
ELEMIS Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter
The product image for the product listed in the caption.
adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Fleece Joggers
The product image for the product listed in the caption.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Summer Dress
The product image for the cardigan mentioned in the caption.
Floerns Knit Cardigan Crop Top