Every day, About Amazon brings you the latest news, how-tos, and exclusive stories about the inner workings of Amazon, from innovative projects to what it’s like to work at our warehouses and offices.

Staying on top of the newest About Amazon stories is easy: Simply sign up for the Amazon News newsletter to have a weekly roundup of our top stories—plus major breaking announcements and deals—delivered right to your inbox.

Want even more reason to sign up? Now through 11:59 p.m. PDT, July 31, we’re giving away $5 Amazon.com Gift Cards* to 50 random newsletter subscribers.

To join the sweepstakes, just enter your email at this link, no purchase necessary. The sweepstakes is open to all U.S. residents older than 18 years of age, or the legal age of majority in your state of residence. Existing subscribers are also eligible to participate and will be entered in the giveaway automatically. Winners will be notified by email. View all terms and conditions here.

Signing up for the Amazon News newsletter is a great way to stay updated on everything you’ve always wanted to know about Amazon. Our stories include interviews with Prime Video stars, guides to popular devices and services, behind-the-scenes access to events, can’t-miss company news, and retail deal highlights.

By signing up now, you might even win a little extra money for your next Amazon purchase. Good luck!

