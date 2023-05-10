In the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on November 24, Prime Video will present a classic AFC East showdown between the new-look New York Jets, featuring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, and their longtime division rivals, the high-powered Miami Dolphins, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. EST. Special Black Friday Football pre- and postgame coverage will originate live and on-site from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. As previously announced, Prime Video will kick off the 2023 holiday season with an early present for NFL fans, providing free access to this unprecedented NFL event—even to those without a Prime membership.

“We’re excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”

The complete 2023 Thursday Night Football schedule will be released Thursday, May 11. Exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football is one of the many benefits that come with Prime, which provides unparalleled savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Black Friday coverage will feature the familiar faces of Thursday Night Football’s on-air team, including Emmy winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Kaylee Hartung on the game crew. Charissa Thompson will serve as host for pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL quarterback extraordinaire Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth as analysts, along with features reporter Taylor Rooks and news analyst Michael Smith. Thursday Night Football’s production team was recently recognized with five Sports Emmy Nominations for its 2022 coverage, including Outstanding Live Series, in its inaugural season.

How to watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video in 2023 in their living rooms on smart televisions, streaming media players, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app, also available on mobile. Viewers can also stream online on Amazon, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video.

