Prime Video will kick off the 2023 holiday season with an early present for NFL fans, providing free access to the first Black Friday NFL game—even if you're not a Prime member yet. The game will stream exclusively on Prime Video November 24, and is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. EST.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game,” said Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video and global head of Sports. “We’re so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action.”

The exclusive Black Friday game marks a further extension of Prime Video’s relationship with the NFL, and offers a free sample of the benefits that come with Prime membership. The service took over as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football in 2022, and over the course of 15 games, presented the most streamed NFL contests in history, attracted audiences that were eight years younger than NFL audiences on the linear channels, and regularly topped all competing programming across broadcast and cable.

Pregame coverage for the Black Friday game will kick off on November 24, live and onsite within the host stadium. Competing teams will be announced later this year. Charissa Thompson will host the pregame show alongside Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rooks, and Michael Smith. When game coverage commences, Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung will cover the on-field action.

How to watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video in 2023 in their living rooms on smart televisions, streaming media players, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app, also available on mobile. Viewers can also stream online on Amazon, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video.

For all the latest information regarding TNF on Prime Video, visit the Thursday Night Football page on Prime Video and follow NFL on Prime on Twitter. If you’re not a Prime member yet, join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch all the action in the upcoming season.