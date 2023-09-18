Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days: 14 deals and tips to start your holiday shopping now

Ready to shop some of Amazon’s best early holiday deals? Prime Big Deal Days kicks off October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through October 11. Prime members will have access to deep discounts across a wide selection of products for 48 hours straight. With new deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options, Prime Big Deal Days has members’ shopping needs covered.
While you’ll have to wait until October 10 to shop all the deals, there are select offers and curated holiday shopping experiences available now. Here’s everything you need to know to start shopping. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can join or start a free trial now to save money every day with exclusive deals and events like Prime Big Deal Days, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment.
1.Shop beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime
U.S.-based Prime members can take advantage of the new shopping benefit Buy with Prime, and shop exclusive Prime Big Deal Days offers beyond Amazon.com on select brands’ websites. Get up to 40% off directly from brands such as Wyze, KNOW Beauty, and Targus. Discover deals beyond Amazon.com.
2.Add Amazon devices to your cart
Starting now: Save up to 65% on a three-pack of eero Pro Mesh WiFi Systems; up to 45% on select Echo bundles; up to 40% on select Fire TV devices, including Fire TV 32” 2-Series smart TVs and Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD; and up to 30% on select Kindle e-reader bundles, including Kindle Paperwhite Kids essentials bundle and Kindle Scribe essentials bundle.
3.Stay tuned for Amazon exclusive PAW Patrol deals
Starting on September 29, in time for the release of Spin Master's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, you can shop new Prime member exclusive deals dropping through October 22, including new toys from the movie during Prime Big Deal Days.
4.Follow influencer-curated shopping lists
Olivia Culpo and Claudia and Margo Oshry of "Girl with No Job" and The Toast podcast are sharing their top product picks leading up to Prime Big Deal Days. Tune in to their livestreams on Amazon Live or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Additionally, customers in the U.S. can find influencer picks on Inspire, a personalized feed of shoppable videos and photos within the Amazon Shopping app. Look for Inspire on the app’s bottom navigation bar.
5.Shop small businesses in Amazon’s store
Use the Small Business badge and the new Small Business filter to easily discover products from the many small business brands and artisans in Amazon’s store. Find some of the best early deals from small businesses like RMS Beauty, Lyrically Correct, Beard Club, Kreyol Essence, and Mighty Paw—along with other Black-owned, women-owned, and military-family-owned small business brands and independent artisans.
6.Try Amazon Music Unlimited
For a limited time, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free, with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. In addition, Prime Members who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to a Family Plan for no extra cost for four months. Alternatively, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can also get the new Echo Pop for $4.99 with the purchase of one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Get more info.
7.Get $15 Amazon.com credit
Prime members will receive a $15 Amazon.com credit when they download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo. Available 10 p.m. PDT September 17 through October 7 at 12:59 p.m. local time.
8.Craving convenience and savings?
Grubhub has an appetizing offer for Prime members—get $5 off when you spend $25 or more with code “PRIME5”.
9.Find gift inspiration on Amazon’s Holiday Shop
Amazon’s newly launched Holiday Shop offers low prices on essentials and unique gifting, whether it’s for hosting with friends, home décor, or matching apparel. From customers’ most loved items to an expansive Holiday Toy List, customers can shop items from Squishmallows, Hasbro Games, and Disney100. Explore the Holiday Shop.
10.Enjoy savings on Prime Video
Prime members can subscribe to BET+ on Prime Video Channels for $0.99 per month for up to three months. Prime members can also enjoy additional savings on Prime Video with a selection of new and popular titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off.
11.Explore Amazon’s Toys We Love list
This year’s list features more than 200 items from top brands like LEGO, Mattel, and Disney, as well as unique offerings from small businesses like Magna-Tiles, Taco vs. Burrito, Thames and Kosmos, and Orijin Bees.
12.Spend $10 at Amazon Go, get $3 off your next visit
From September 18 through October 11, Prime members can get a $3 credit toward their next trip to Amazon Go when they spend $10 in a visit. $3 credit is valid until November 25.
13.Prime cardmembers earn 10% back on select Amazon devices:
From October 2-12, eligible Prime members with a Prime Visa, Prime Store Card, or Amazon Prime Secured Card can earn an additional 5% back (for a total of 10%) on select products including Amazon devices, like Echo, Ring, and Fire TV devices. Check out additional Prime Card Bonus offers.
14.Save at one of the Amazon Style stores
Prime members can save up to 50% on early Prime Big Deal Days offers in-store at one of the following Amazon Style store locations and receive an extra 20% off their entire purchase, and enter to win exciting giveaways during select dates.
Amazon Style – Glendale, CA
Saturday, October 7
4 pm – 7 pm PST
899 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
Amazon Style – Columbus, OH
Sunday, October 8
4 pm – 7 pm EST
3985 Gramercy St Space A-108, Columbus, OH 43219
The Prime Big Deal Days event is available exclusively for Prime members. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about Prime.
Get all the details on Prime Big Deal Days:
Prime Big Deal Days takes place October 10-11. Here are 6 tips to save big during the event.
Everything you need to know about Prime Big Deal Days