Amazon Prime Day 2023: 12 early deals and offers to shop now

You don’t have to wait until July 11 to start saving big during Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day event. Starting now, Prime members have early access to deals on products from brands like Ruggable and quip, along with deep discounts on select Amazon devices like Fire TV and Ring. You can also save on popular products while supporting small businesses with access to early deals from brands like Madison Reed, Balanced Tiger, AllKem Beauty, and many other Black-owned, women-owned, and military family-owned brands and independent artisans.
With the all-new Invite-only deals program, Prime members can request an invitation to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out.
1.Shop Back to School and Off to College shopping guidesStart saving on everyday school and college essentials. The newly launched Back to School and Off to College shopping guides offer thousands of products for parents, students, and teachers to find what they want and need at a low price. Explore back to school products by price point, deals, grade level, customers’ most-loved items, and more. Find your dorm room style and everything else you need for college with our Off to College shopping guide.
2.Save with Amazon FreshStarting June 21 through July 10, Prime members who spend $50 or more at Amazon Fresh stores get 20% off their in-store purchases. Terms apply, get more details.
3.Shop Prime Day deals beyond Amazon with Buy with PrimeFrom June 21 through Prime Day, U.S. Prime members can shop early deals directly with brands like Briogeo Hair Care, Anker, Wyze, and Pickleball Central, using Buy with Prime, a new shopping benefit for Prime members. Discover Prime Day deals beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime.
4.Go big with Prime VisaFrom June 29 through July 26, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa. Cardmembers also earn 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership. Plus, with daily rewards, earnings can now be redeemed at Amazon.com or Chase as soon as the next day.
5.Prime member exclusive: Give a $50 eGift Card, get $5 credit for Prime DayFrom July 3-10, Amazon Gift Cards is offering $5 credit on an eGift Card purchase of $50 or more. Learn more about the offer and claim your $5 credit for Prime Day.
6.Access exclusive Prime Video and Amazon Music dealsEnjoy early savings on Prime Video with a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. Prime members can also subscribe to select channels for 99 cents per month for up to two months, and get 50% off for two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ if they are not already subscribed. And for a limited time, members can save with an Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ bundle for 99 cents per month for three months. Check out all the Prime Video deals.
7.Save big on Amazon DevicesGet deals starting now and save up to 55% on select Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the all-new Echo Pop; up to 63% off select kids devices, including Echo Glow and the all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids; up to 66% off select Ring bundles; up to 56% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems; 60% on a Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen); and up to 43% off select Hisense smart TVs with Fire TV built in.
8.Shop celebrity and influencer picksAdd your favorite celebrity and influencer product recommendations to your shopping list. Tastemakers like Marianna Hewitt, Whitney Port, Tayshia Adams, and Rocky Barnes will curate early deals on their Amazon storefronts, including exclusive promo codes on top brands. Influencer picks can be found on the Inspire Tab in the Amazon Shopping app—look for the lightbulb icon in the app’s bottom navigation bar. Prime members can also tune into livestreams hosted by celebrities like Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno from Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty; or the hosts of REVOLT’s Black Girl Stuff on Amazon Live or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.
9.Claim popular video games and in-game contentStarting today through July 11, Prime members can claim bonus classic games each week in celebration of Prime Day, including Prey, Baldur’s Gate II, Shovel Knight: Showdown, and STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed™. Additionally, members can claim different in-game content and perks for several popular games over the next four weeks, including Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and Pokémon GO. Please see this blog post for full, comprehensive details of all Prime Gaming Prime Day offers.
10.Get $15 Amazon.com creditNow through 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 7, Prime members will receive a $15 Amazon.com credit when they download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo.
11.Save on IMDbProPrime members receive a 30-day free trial and save 60% on an annual membership to IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, making it just $95—the lowest price of the year—for a full year of access. This deal will be available from June 28 to July 12.
12.Get Kindle Unlimited free for three monthsPrime members can get three months of unlimited reading for free with Kindle Unlimited starting now.
