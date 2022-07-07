Prime members in the U.S. can get even more delivered to their door with a Prime membership. Members can now enjoy one year of Grubhub+ valued at $9.99 per month for free—at no added cost to their Prime membership.

To activate this deal, visit amazon.com/grubhub. This new offer includes unlimited, $0 food delivery fees on orders over $12 as well as exclusive perks for Grubhub+ members and rewards like free food and order discounts. Plus, diners can “eat good while doing good” by opting into Grubhub’s Donate the Change program, a donation-matching initiative that raised more than $25 million in 2021 alone, benefiting more than 20 charitable organizations across the country.

Additional terms and eligibility rules apply.