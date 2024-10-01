Throughout October, Prime Video’s lineup of Halloween movies and shows will guide you through this chilling time of year that will have you kick Sunday Scaries to the curb and keep you on the edge of your seat, so you can forget about the Monday dread. Whether you're in the mood for a heart-pounding thriller, a laugh-out-loud horror comedy, or a classic that never gets old, Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination to satisfy your scary season cravings.
Find your favorites on Prime Video or indulge in something new from entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed fan favorites, programming accessible with add-on subscriptions, titles to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store, or even more content for with ads on Freevee.
It’s time to dim the lights, grab your favorite snacks, and prepare for a marathon of Halloween movies and shows, all directly on Prime Video. Check out the full Halloween collection starting October 1.

What else is on Prime Video?
Family-friendly Halloween movies and shows
‘Killer Cakes’
Halloween with Prime Video: Killer CakesDanielle Harris, Nikk Alcaraz and Matthew Lillard in KILLER CAKES Season 1 Courtesy of Prime VideoPhoto by Courtesy of Prime Video/Courtesy of Prime Video

From horror visionaries Blumhouse Television, and Cake Boss creators High Noon Entertainment, Killer Cakes is a one-of-a-kind competition show where terrifyingly skilled bakers attempt to win some of the most frightening challenges ever produced for television. Contestants will work with the best horror special effects artists in Hollywood to unleash their twisted imaginations and create cakes so disgusting, so disturbing, and so realistic, it’s the stuff of nightmares.

Amazon Original and included with a Prime membership.

‘Goosebumps’
Halloween with Prime Video: Goosebumps

A teenager teams up with the daughter of young-adult horror author R.L. Stine after the writer’s imaginary demons are set free on the town of Madison, Delaware.

Included with a Prime membership.

‘Hocus Pocus’
Halloween with Prime Video: Hocus Pocus

You're in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches return from 17th-century Salem after they're accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters!

Available to rent or buy.

‘Igor’
Halloween with Prime Video: Igor

To prove himself, Igor, a mad scientist’s assistant, creates a sweet, show-tune-singing monster. But can he keep her from the clutches of evil-doers?

Available with an add-on subscription to MGM+.

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’
Halloween with Prime Video: Hotel Transylvania Transformania

The final film in the Hotel Transylvania film series follows Johnny as he turns into a monster and everyone else becomes humans after one experiment. Now it has to be seen whether they will be able to reverse this experiment.

Available for free with ads on Freevee.

Funny Halloween movies and shows
‘Totally Killer’
Halloween with Prime Video: Totally Killer

When the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer" returns 35 years after his first murder spree to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) accidentally travels back in time to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he can start.

Amazon Original and included with a Prime membership.

‘Lisa Frankenstein’
Halloween with Prime Video: Lisa Frankenstein

Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse star in this adaptation of the classic horror story where a misunderstood teenage girl and her crush—a handsome corpse brought to life—set out on a quest for love, happiness, and a few missing limbs.

Included with a Prime membership.

‘Beetlejuice’
Halloween with Prime Video: Beetlejuice

Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Michael Keaton brings the title character of Beetlejuice to life, so to speak.

Available with an add-on subscription to Max.

‘Abigail’
Halloween with Prime Video: Abigail

After a group of criminals kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

Available to rent or buy.

‘Bewitched’
Halloween with Prime Video: Bewitched

Bewitched stars Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, an average, everyday housewife, mother...and witch. Her husband is Darrin (Dick York/Dick Sargent), ad agency executive, harried husband, and mere mortal. The marriage between this lovable witch and bumbling human is nothing short of hilarious. Their lives are complicated by Endora (Agnes Moorehead), the world's witchiest mother-in-law. Despite having promised Darrin never to use witchcraft, Samantha often finds that slipping in a little magic is unavoidable in this beguiling and bewitching comedy series.

Available for free with ads on Freevee.

Scary Halloween movies and shows
‘House of Spoils’
Halloween with Prime Video: House of Spoils

From Blumhouse, House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self-doubt, and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

Amazon Original and included with a Prime Membership.

‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’
Halloween with Prime Video: Pet Sematary Bloodlines

In 1969, young Jud Crandall dreams of leaving his hometown behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that forever binds him to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped the town since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path.

Included with a Prime Membership.

‘FROM’
Halloween with Prime Video: From

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night.

Available with an add-on subscription to MGM+.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’
Halloween with Prime Video: A Quiet Place Day One

When a young woman named Sam returns home to NYC, her trip turns into a nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Alongside her cat and an unexpected ally, she must embark on a perilous journey in which the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive.

Available to rent or buy.

‘Candyman’
Halloween with Prime Video: Candyman

The housing projects of Cabrini Green neighborhood have been terrorized by a killer. Now, Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend have moved into a luxury loft in a now gentrified area. An encounter with a resident exposes Anthony to the story behind Candyman.

Available for free with ads on Freevee.

Sci-Fi Halloween movies and shows
‘Fallout’
Halloween with Prime Video: Fallout

Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Falloutis the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them above.

Amazon Original and included with a Prime membership.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Halloween with Prime Video: Five Nights at Freddy's

After accepting a security guard job from Steve (Matthew Lillard), Mike (Josh Hutcherson) discovers an abandoned restaurant may actually be haunted by murderous animatronics.

Included with a Prime membership.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’
Halloween with Prime Video: Godzilla x Kong The New Empire

Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.

Available to rent or buy.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’
Halloween with Prime Video: The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon

Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement.

Available with an add-on subscription to AMC+.

‘The Mist’
Halloween with Prime Video: The Mist

When a mysterious mist, and the supernatural creatures within, falls across their town in the wake of a violent storm, a group of local citizens must fend for themselves while trapped inside a local supermarket.

Available for free with ads on Freevee.

What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like Fallout, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, American Rust: Broken Justice, The Boys, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee.