Throughout October, Prime Video’s lineup of Halloween movies and shows will guide you through this chilling time of year that will have you kick Sunday Scaries to the curb and keep you on the edge of your seat, so you can forget about the Monday dread. Whether you're in the mood for a heart-pounding thriller, a laugh-out-loud horror comedy, or a classic that never gets old, Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination to satisfy your scary season cravings.