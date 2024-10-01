Page overview
‘Killer Cakes’
From horror visionaries Blumhouse Television, and Cake Boss creators High Noon Entertainment, Killer Cakes is a one-of-a-kind competition show where terrifyingly skilled bakers attempt to win some of the most frightening challenges ever produced for television. Contestants will work with the best horror special effects artists in Hollywood to unleash their twisted imaginations and create cakes so disgusting, so disturbing, and so realistic, it’s the stuff of nightmares.
A teenager teams up with the daughter of young-adult horror author R.L. Stine after the writer’s imaginary demons are set free on the town of Madison, Delaware.
You're in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches return from 17th-century Salem after they're accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters!
To prove himself, Igor, a mad scientist’s assistant, creates a sweet, show-tune-singing monster. But can he keep her from the clutches of evil-doers?
The final film in the Hotel Transylvania film series follows Johnny as he turns into a monster and everyone else becomes humans after one experiment. Now it has to be seen whether they will be able to reverse this experiment.
When the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer" returns 35 years after his first murder spree to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) accidentally travels back in time to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he can start.
Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse star in this adaptation of the classic horror story where a misunderstood teenage girl and her crush—a handsome corpse brought to life—set out on a quest for love, happiness, and a few missing limbs.
Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Michael Keaton brings the title character of Beetlejuice to life, so to speak.
After a group of criminals kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.
Bewitched stars Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, an average, everyday housewife, mother...and witch. Her husband is Darrin (Dick York/Dick Sargent), ad agency executive, harried husband, and mere mortal. The marriage between this lovable witch and bumbling human is nothing short of hilarious. Their lives are complicated by Endora (Agnes Moorehead), the world's witchiest mother-in-law. Despite having promised Darrin never to use witchcraft, Samantha often finds that slipping in a little magic is unavoidable in this beguiling and bewitching comedy series.
From Blumhouse, House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self-doubt, and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.
In 1969, young Jud Crandall dreams of leaving his hometown behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that forever binds him to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped the town since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path.
FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night.
When a young woman named Sam returns home to NYC, her trip turns into a nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Alongside her cat and an unexpected ally, she must embark on a perilous journey in which the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive.
The housing projects of Cabrini Green neighborhood have been terrorized by a killer. Now, Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend have moved into a luxury loft in a now gentrified area. An encounter with a resident exposes Anthony to the story behind Candyman.
Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Falloutis the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them above.
After accepting a security guard job from Steve (Matthew Lillard), Mike (Josh Hutcherson) discovers an abandoned restaurant may actually be haunted by murderous animatronics.
Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.
Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement.
When a mysterious mist, and the supernatural creatures within, falls across their town in the wake of a violent storm, a group of local citizens must fend for themselves while trapped inside a local supermarket.
