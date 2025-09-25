Prepare to turn your volume up to eleven again as the world’s loudest (fictional) rock band returns with Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the long-awaited sequel to Rob Reiner’s groundbreaking 1984 mockumentary that forever changed comedy and music films.
How to watch ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ on Prime Video
You can watch Spinal Tap II: The End Continues by searching for the title on Prime Video. It costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy when it becomes available on Tuesday, September 30. (You can preorder the film now.) Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.
You don’t need a Prime membership to watch Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. All customers can rent or buy titles on the Prime Video store.
Who is the cast and crew behind ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’?
The sequel reunites original stars Michael McKean as David St. Hubbins, Christopher Guest as Nigel Tufnel, and Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls as members of Spinal Tap, a heavy metal band who are reuniting after 15 years for one final show. The sequel also features appearances from Stormy Daniels, Questlove, Chad Smith, Lars Ulrich, and more.
Rob Reiner returns both as director and in his role as documentarian Marty DiBergi. The sequel was co-written by Guest, McKean, Shearer, and Reiner.
How to watch ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ on Prime Video
This Is Spinal Tap, the original film, is also available to stream on Prime Video. It costs $5.99 to rent and $14.99 to buy. The original mockumentary follows filmmaker Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) as he documents the U.S. tour of the fictional British heavy metal band Spinal Tap.
The film captures the group’s declining popularity, their increasingly desperate attempts to remain relevant, and a series of mishaps including getting lost backstage, performing with dancing dwarfs, and creating a Stonehenge stage prop that’s accidentally built at 18 inches instead of 18 feet tall.
