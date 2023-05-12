Prime Video’s second season as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football promises to be an exciting ride for fans, with the return of its Emmy-nominated coverage, game-changing features that enhance the viewing experience, and a slate of star-studded matchups featuring all 14 playoff teams from last season. In addition, Prime Video will make history with the presentation of the very first NFL Black Friday game on November 24, as the Jets host the Dolphins on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

TNF’s 16-game regular season schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 14 in a showdown of NFC Division champs, as the Vikings square off against the Eagles in Philadelphia’s home opener. Live coverage of Thursday Night Football is one of the many benefits that come with Prime, which provides unparalleled savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

“We are excited to feature a schedule filled with the game’s brightest stars and many marquee matchups,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon. “We start with two tremendous NFC battles, as the Vikings visit the Eagles and the Giants face the 49ers. We are looking forward to visiting so many great NFL stadiums with amazing atmospheres—we can’t wait for the season to start!”

Unlike last year, the 2023 season schedule features teams that make multiple appearances on Prime Video, including Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, who host the Dolphins on Black Friday and then face the Browns in the TNF season finale on December 28, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who host the Titans on November 2 and the Patriots on December 7. Other can’t-miss matchups throughout the strong schedule of games include the Giants vs. the 49ers on September 21; the Broncos vs. the Super Bowl champion Chiefs on October 12; the Bengals vs. the Ravens on November 16; and the Seahawks vs. the Cowboys on November 30.

The NFL uses the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its schedule-making process. There are approximately a quadrillion possible schedule combinations each NFL season and over 26,000 factors to take in to consideration, such as stadium availability, travel requirements, prime-time games, competitive fairness, and division rivalries. The NFL uses AWS to run high-performance computing workloads to find the best possible schedule each year.

Over the course of last year’s inaugural season, Prime Video presented the most-streamed NFL contests in history, and attracted audiences that were both eight years younger and watched more minutes of each game than NFL audiences on linear channels, as TNF regularly outperformed all competing programming across broadcast and cable.

Thursday Night Football’s production team recently earned five Sports Emmy nominations for its 2022 coverage—including Outstanding Live Series in its inaugural season. TNF’s on-air team features legendary voices, including multi-Emmy award winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Kaylee Hartung on the game crew. Charissa Thompson hosts all pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, along with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL quarterback extraordinaire Ryan Fitzpatrick, and former NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, along with features reporter Taylor Rooks and news analyst Michael Smith. Coverage kicks off each Thursday with TNF Tonight at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

See the complete 2023 'Thursday Night Football' schedule (all times EDT):

TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT.



* Preseason game – Thursday, Aug. 24: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 - Sept. 14: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3 - Sept. 21: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Week 4 - Sept. 28: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Week 5 - Oct. 5: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Week 6 - Oct. 12: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7 - Oct. 19: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Week 8 - Oct. 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

Week 9 - Nov. 2: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10 - Nov. 9: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Week 11 - Nov. 16: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 12 (Black Friday) - Friday, Nov. 24: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Week 13 - Nov. 30: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Week 14 - Dec. 7: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15 - Dec. 14: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 - Dec. 21: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Week 17 - Dec. 28: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

How to watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video in 2023 in their living rooms on connected televisions, streaming media players, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app, also available on mobile. In addition, viewers can stream online on Amazon, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video.

For all the latest information regarding TNF on Prime Video, visit the Thursday Night Football page on Prime Video and follow NFL on Prime on Twitter. If you’re not a Prime member yet, join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch all the action in the upcoming season.