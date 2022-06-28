Amazon Live will be sharing the best Prime Day deals with appearances from celebrities, influencers, and small businesses streaming live over the two-day event. Last year, tens of millions of customers viewed Amazon Live Prime Day streams, and they engaged with creators more than 100,000 times via live chat. This year, Amazon Live is bringing customers more celebs, exclusive deals, and surprise guests for Prime Day.

Shop alongside your favorite celebrities and influencers

This year’s lineup of celebrity and influencer talent includes viral TikTok duo Joe and Frank Mele, who will be giving viewers a Prime Day preview; supermodel and CEO Miranda Kerr; award-winning actor and comedian Kevin Hart; and reality personalities and fashion and lifestyle gurus Porsha Williams, JoJo Fletcher, Lala Kent, Kyle Richards, Madison LeCroy, Paige DeSorbo, Chrishell Stause, Kandi Burruss, and others. Throughout the two-day event, they will reveal their must-have Prime Day deals across fashion, home, beauty, baby, electronics, and other categories.

“Prime Day is one of my favorite days of the year because I LOVE a good deal on the products I’m always buying. Fashion, home, and all the other ones in between. I can’t wait to share all the products going in my cart this year on Amazon Live,” – Porsha Williams, a TV personality and host.

With Amazon Live, customers can watch clothing try-on hauls and product demos, and ask the hosts questions via live chat. Viewers can also easily shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real time.

Exclusive deal reveals

Viewers will have a front-row seat to shop deals that will be revealed exclusively through Amazon Live. These deals include products from top brands like Cricut, Citizen, and JBL. Last year these deals included must-have electronics, like an Acer convertible laptop and Sony headphones—both of which sold out in less than 25 minutes.

Shop early Prime Day deals

Ready to shop early for Prime Day deals? Creators are streaming on Amazon Live daily to bring you the best lead-up deals. Specific streams include:



Small business picks for Prime Day with Hilary Duff (June 28, 1 p.m. EDT) - Hilary Duff will be joined by some of her favorite small business owners who will showcase their products and share the stories behind their brands.

- Hilary Duff will be joined by some of her favorite small business owners who will showcase their products and share the stories behind their brands. Get styled for summer with "Personal Shopper by Prime Try Before You Buy" (June 28, 4 p.m. EDT) - Join fashion influencer Sophie Sumner for a live try-on haul customized for her by Personal Shopper by Prime Try Before You Buy

- Join fashion influencer Sophie Sumner for a live try-on haul customized for her by Get ready for Prime Day with Porsha Williams (June 29, 1 p.m. EDT) - Amazon shopping expert Porsha Williams will bring the goods from kitchen, home, fashion, beauty, and more.

- Amazon shopping expert Porsha Williams will bring the goods from kitchen, home, fashion, beauty, and more. Summer travel essentials with Joe and Frank Mele (June 30, 12 p.m. EDT) - If you’ve been waiting for summer vacation all year, father and son TikTok stars Joe and Frank Mele have you covered with Amazon Essentials’ new line of summer wear. They’ll be giving tips on how they style the collection and share some early Prime Day deals.

- If you’ve been waiting for summer vacation all year, father and son TikTok stars Joe and Frank Mele have you covered with Amazon Essentials’ new line of summer wear. They’ll be giving tips on how they style the collection and share some early Prime Day deals. Early Prime Day device deals (July 5, 2 p.m. EDT) – Get a jump-start on shopping for must-have Amazon devices with the best early Prime Day device deals hosted by a tech expert who can answer all of your questions via live chat.

How to shop

To shop Amazon Live’s Prime Day streams, visit Amazon Live Prime Day, or shop through the Amazon Shopping app on Fire TV.