5 new shows on Amazon Freevee you won’t want to miss

Looking to watch something new or revisit an old classic? Here’s what just came to Freevee.
Looking for some new shows to check out on Amazon Freevee? Whether you’re a fan of comedy, drama, or something in between, Freevee is sure to have something to keep you entertained.
Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service that has something for everyone. With thousands of popular TV shows and movies, you’re sure to find something that suits your mood.
If you’re not familiar with Freevee, it’s a completely free, ad-supported streaming service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FAST channels, available anytime, for free.
Freevee is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app. It’s also available as an app on many third-party devices including smart TVs and gaming consoles, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.
If Freevee isn’t available on your device, you can stream Freevee titles from your web browser on the Amazon website or the Prime Video app via the Freevee Channel. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., the UK, Germany, and Austria.
In addition to popular series and movies, Freevee also has over 300 always-on linear channels (FAST Channels) that include thematically programmed channels, such as popular movies and TV shows and comedy hits, exclusive Originals channels from Freevee and Amazon, such as Judy Justice and Bosch, and syndicated channels with partners featuring an array of genres, including FOX Weather, PickleTV, and Vevo.
Ready to check out some new shows on Freevee?
Here are five shows that came to Freevee recently that you won’t want to miss.
-
'Jury Duty'This show—which is a Freevee Original—follows the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of Ronald Gladden, a juror who is unaware the entire case is fake. Everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens is carefully planned. Actor James Marsden plays a highly self-centered version of himself in this series that’s being dubbed “one of the best new comedies of the decade.”
-
'Casa Grande'This limited series follows several families in the farmlands of Northern California and navigates universal themes of class, immigration, culture, and family. The bilingual series stars John Pyper-Ferguson, Christina Moore, and Madison Lawlor.
-
'Numb3rs'Working for the F.B.I., a mathematician uses equations to help solve various crimes in Numb3rs. All six seasons of the crime drama series, starring Rob Morrow, David Krumholtz, and Judd Hirsch, are now on Freevee.
-
'Taxi'Seasons One through Five of this classic comedy—in which the staff of a New York City taxicab company go about their job while they dream of greater things—are now on Freevee. Starring Judd Hirsch, Jeff Conaway, and Danny DeVito, the show which first aired in 1978 won 18 Primetime Emmys.
-
'Primo'Season One of this Freevee Original premiered on May 19. The show follows a San Antonio teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life anchored by his single mom and five uncles. It’s based on creator and New York Times best-selling author Shea Serrano's life and stars Christina Vidal and Ignacio Diaz-Silverio.
These are just a few of the series available on Freevee that you won’t want to miss. So if you're in need of some binge-worthy entertainment, give one (or all!) of these shows a try.
Disclaimer: This article was written with help from an AI engine. It was reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by our editors.
Disclaimer: This article was written with help from an AI engine. It was reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by our editors.