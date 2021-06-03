From the neighborhoods of Paris, to the heart of Los Angeles, and all the way to outer space, the Prime Day Show will transport viewers to new worlds as they watch from home. Multi-award-winning artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi will star in the three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon Music. All three episodes will premiere globally starting June 17 on Prime Video and will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

"These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We're thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day."

Each episode in the Prime Day show will fuse performance and storytelling, offering fans a unique musical experience in celebration of this year's Prime Day event. Here's an advance look at what you can expect:



PRIME DAY SHOW x BILLIE EILISH Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie's upcoming album, Happier Than Ever . This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie's long-time admiration of a long gone era. Runtime: Approximately 27 minutes.

Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie's upcoming album, . This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie's long-time admiration of a long gone era. Runtime: Approximately 27 minutes. PRIME DAY SHOW x H.E.R. Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and 40’s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind . Runtime: Approximately 25 minutes.

Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and 40’s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, . Runtime: Approximately 25 minutes. PRIME DAY SHOW x KID CUDI As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. Featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space. Runtime: Approximately 25 minutes.

More ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Prime Day Show experience

Leading up to the show's release, Amazon Music subscribers and Prime members can access the official Prime Day Show playlist here or say, "Alexa, play the Prime Day Show playlist" to stream the latest hits from Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi. The Prime Day Show will also be available to stream on Twitch, IMDb TV, and on Amazon Devices including Fire TV, Echo Show, and Fire tablets on Prime Video.

Check Prime Video for updates on June 17.