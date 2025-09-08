Weapons, which was written, produced, and directed by Zach Cregger (Barbarian), is the surprise summer hit of 2025, amassing word-of-mouth enthusiasm and exceeding box office expectations. It will be available to buy or rent on Tuesday, September 9 on Prime Video.
In this original story, when all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.
How to watch ‘Weapons’ on Prime Video
You can watch Weapons by searching for the title on Prime Video. It costs $24.99 to preorder on Prime Video. Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.
You don’t need a Prime membership to watch Weapons on Prime Video. All customers can rent or buy titles on the Prime Video Store.
Who is the cast and crew behind ‘Weapons’?
The cast includes Josh Brolin (Dune, Outer Range), Julia Garner (Ozark, Modern Love), Alden Ehrenreich (Oppenheimer), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong (3 Body Problem, The Martian), and Amy Madigan (Gone Baby Gone, Field of Dreams).
The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger.
What else is on Prime Video?
You can watch other summer blockbusters like Heads of State or The Pickup with a Prime membership. Other recent box office hits available to rent or buy include F1: The Movie, Superman, and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
