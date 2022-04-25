Citizenship Assistance Portal
Amazon has partnered with New American Workforce to provide access to an online portal and free legal assistance for eligible employees interested in completing their application for U.S. citizenship (i.e., form N-400).
FAQs
Eligible employees can get information about the online portal and learn how to access support to complete their application for U.S. citizenship. Explore the FAQs below.
- How do I access the portal?Amazon employees are now eligible to access the Citizenship Assistance Portal.
- Is my family able to use the portal for their citizenship applications?No. At this time, only employees can use the benefit.
- How do I find my Amazon Login?You can find your Amazon Login on your badge.
If you are unable to locate your Amazon Login, you can contact Employee Resource Center (ERC)at 888-892-7180 and they can provide you with your employee ID.
- How should I manage any technical issues with the Portal?If you need help with the application system or have any issues as you use it, contact New American Workforce’s Help Desk by calling or texting (202) 656-3004.
- Can I expense my N-400 filing fees?No. At this time, Amazon does not reimburse for N-400 filing fees.
- What is the New American Workforce (NAW)?New American Workforce is a program of the National Immigration Forum, a 40-year-old non-partisan, nonprofit advocacy organization based in Washington, D.C. The organization partners with employers across the country to offer employees free and trusted legal assistance applying for U.S. citizenship. New American Workforce offers employees the ability to connect with Board of Immigration Appeals accredited institutions to receive confidential consultations and assistance applying to become a citizen.
- What is the New American Workforce Citizenship program?The program is a free online service that helps eligible employees apply for U.S. citizenship. Employees can voluntarily use this resource to complete their citizenship application through a secure and confidential online process. Additionally, for applicants not yet eligible for citizenship, the New American Workforce Help Desk can help refer applicants to alternative low-cost immigration resources in their area.
- Who can use this program?You can use this program if you are a blue badge employee and if you are a legal permanent resident (i.e., green card holder) currently living in the U.S. and interested in becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen.
- How will using this program help me?The services offered through this program will guide you through each step, from understanding your eligibility to submission of an application. Please note that while using this resource can help you complete the application more quickly and with greater certainty, it will not expedite the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization application processing times.
- What is a legal permanent resident or a green card holder?Someone who has been granted authorization to live and work in the United States on a permanent basis. As proof of that status, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) grants a person a permanent resident card, commonly called a "green card."
- What are some basic eligibility requirements for citizenship?
- Be at least 18 years of age at the time you file the application.
- Have been a lawful permanent resident for the past five years, or three years if you are married to a U.S. citizen and you have been living with your spouse for at least three years prior to filing.
- Have continuous residence and physical presence in the United States.
- Be able to read, write, and speak basic English.
- Demonstrate good moral character.
- Demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of U.S. history and government.
- Demonstrate a loyalty to the principles of the U.S. Constitution.
- Be willing to take the Oath of Allegiance.
- How much does the program cost?Use of the program is free, as are the resources, information, and legal review offered on the portal, to applicants under the New American Workforce Program. While the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) application filing fees still apply, fee waiver eligibility can be explored during consultation with a legal provider. Amazon will not reimburse for these fees.
The only fees you will need to be prepared for are application and biometric fees associated with applications made to the USCIS. Amazon does not help with naturalization-related application fees at this time. While there is no legal fee for this service, additional legal fees may applied if your case is more complex and requires additional assessment.
- Is my information confidential?Any information provided will not be shared with anyone beyond the legal provider. Your personal information will not be shared with Amazon or the government. You will be solely responsible for submitting your completed N-400 application to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (the government agency processing citizenship applications) once the legal provider says the application is ready to be submitted. Please be aware that use of this website and any related services is voluntary and governed solely by the Citizenshipworks’ Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. There are administrative, software, and physical safeguards in place to protect personal information.
- I have more questions or I'm having trouble using the program. Who can I contact?Please call or text the New American Workforce Help Desk on (202) 656-3004, or send an email to Citizenship@immigrationforum.org