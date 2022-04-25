EAD Reimbursement Filing
Beginning on April 25, 2022, employees will be able to file their expenses via Concur while logged on to the Amazon network. If you are unable to log on to the Amazon network, contact the Employee Resource Center (ERC) at 888-892-7180 and they can provide you with your network ID and instructions.
File for EAD reimbursement
In order to be able to submit expenses through Concur, you must first log on to the Amazon network.
Associates can access network-linked computers and get help with filing Concur reimbursements at the AtoZ desk in their facility. The desks can also assist PxT members with the Concur system.
If you are unable to log on to the Amazon network, your login will appear on your Amazon badge and your password will be what you use to log in to the AtoZ app. If you have additional questions, contact the ERC at 888-892-7180 and they can provide you with your login ID and password.
- How do I know if I am eligible for an EAD reimbursement?Any Amazon employee in the United States holding an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) is eligible to have their EAD and biometric fees reimbursed starting on April 25, 2022. Amazon will reimburse only the cost of filing for an EAD and the associated biometrics, if necessary. Fees paid to a lawyer for their assistance to file the EAD renewal will not be reimbursed. For more information on filing fees, please see the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website.
- How can I access Concur?Concur has a mobile app, but we strongly suggest that associates use a computer linked to the Amazon Network to access Concur.
See step-by-step instructions.
- How do I file for reimbursement using Concur?Concur has a mobile app, but we strongly suggest that associates use a computer linked to the Amazon Network to access Concur.
- In Concur, what category do I select for my reimbursement?Please select “Other” → “Miscellaneous” → “Visa Fees”
- What will I need to be able to file for reimbursement?You will need to upload a copy of your form I-797C indicating that you have received a receipt notice. Please use this receipt notice as proof that you have paid your EAD and biometric fees.
- What happens if I do not have my receipt?If you do not have your receipt, please reach out to the Concur expense team for support. Instructions can be found on their wiki. (Note: network access required.)
- When can I submit reimbursement for EAD fees?You may submit your reimbursement once your application is sent to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and you have received form I-797C indicating that you have received a receipt notice. Please use this receipt notice as proof that you have paid your EAD and biometric fees.
- Can I submit reimbursements for my family members’ EAD or biometric fees?No. You are able to submit for your EAD renewal fees and your biometric fees.
- Am I able to submit for reimbursements for my past EAD renewal and biometric fees?The Welcome Door Program began on April 25, 2022. Employees are not eligible to submit for EAD renewal and biometric fees paid prior to April 25, 2022. All receipts must have a date of April 25, 2022, or later.
- Will Amazon reimburse me for my asylum application, TPS application, LPR fee, etc.?No. You are only able to submit for reimbursement for EAD and biometric fees. But note that many applications for humanitarian statuses require only a fee for the EAD and/or biometrics. These fees vary based on the specific applications. More details can be found on USCIS’ website.
- Can I submit reimbursement for my medical expenses?No. You are only able to submit for reimbursement for your EAD and biometric fees.
- Is there a limit to how often I can be reimbursed for EAD and biometric fees?Most EADs are valid from one to three years. Amazon will reimburse employees each time they are required to renew their EAD.
- My expense reimbursement is delayed. How do I resolve this?Please contact the Concur expense team. Instructions can be found on their wiki. (Note: network access required.)
This wiki will route you to a SIM ticket.
- I need help filing my application for an EAD.As part of the Welcome Door program, Amazon has created self-service guides that can walk you through how to file for your EAD.