EAD Reimbursement Filing

File for EAD reimbursement

In order to be able to submit expenses through Concur, you must first log on to the Amazon network.

Associates can access network-linked computers and get help with filing Concur reimbursements at the AtoZ desk in their facility. The desks can also assist PxT members with the Concur system.

If you are unable to log on to the Amazon network, your login will appear on your Amazon badge and your password will be what you use to log in to the AtoZ app. If you have additional questions, contact the ERC at 888-892-7180 and they can provide you with your login ID and password.