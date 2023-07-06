Lee este artículo en español.

Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day event kicks off at 3 a.m. EDT on July 11, offering U.S. Prime members 48 hours of deals on millions of products across categories like beauty, fashion, fitness, electronics, toys, and Amazon devices. This year, Amazon is offering more deals than any Prime Day event before, with new deals dropping every 30 minutes during select periods. Members will also be able to filter their searches to discover products from small businesses using the new Small Business Search filter. Amazon strives to bring in the best selection, with low prices to delight customers, helping members get everything they want, quickly, and reliably.

If you’re ready to get a head start on your shopping, we’ve got you covered with a preview of some of the top deals you can find on Amazon during Prime Day this year. Take a look at the list below, then visit the Prime Day page on Amazon to find your favorites and click “Watch this deal” to add them to your watch list.

Here are some of the top deals to watch during Prime Day 2023:

Amazon Devices

Save up to 75% on select Amazon devices, including the Invite-only deal on 43” Fire TV Omni Series, Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), and Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Pioneer and TCL smart TVs with Fire TV built in, Kindle Scribe, and the all-new Fire Max 11 tablet.

Baby and kids’ items

Save up to 50% on select dolls and accessories from Barbie.

on select dolls and accessories from Barbie. Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive kids' and baby fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's.

on select, Amazon-exclusive kids' and baby fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's. Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets, building toys from MAGNA-TILES, and Squishmallow products.

Back to school and off to college

Prime members can get a head start on back to school and off to college shopping this Prime Day. Parents, students, and teachers will discover savings across all top categories. Some of the best deals include:



Select kids’ uniform styles from Amazon brands for under $10.

Up to 55% off select Crayola products.

select Crayola products. Up to 55% off select mattresses and beds from Zinus.

select mattresses and beds from Zinus. 30% off lunch boxes from Bentgo.

lunch boxes from Bentgo. 30% off select shoes from Hey Dude.

select shoes from Hey Dude. 30% off towels and bedding from Amazon Basics.

towels and bedding from Amazon Basics. Up to 25% off select laptops by Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI, and Samsung.

select laptops by Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI, and Samsung. 15% off backpacks from Champion.

backpacks from Champion. Prime members can stock up and save 20% off $30 of select school supplies and everyday essentials. Check out more deals on back to school items college essentials

Clothing

Save 60% on select Gap men's, women's, kids', and baby apparel.

on select Gap men's, women's, kids', and baby apparel. Save up to 50% on select, Amazon-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags from The Drop.

on select, Amazon-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags from The Drop. Save up to 45% on select Victoria’s Secret products.

on select Victoria’s Secret products. Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive items on The Summer I Turned Pretty storefront, including a limited-edition Sperry shoe worn by Belly Conklin in Season 2.

on select, Amazon-exclusive items on storefront, including a limited-edition Sperry shoe worn by Belly Conklin in Season 2. Save up to 30% on D'Amelio Footwear and official D'Amelio apparel from Merch on Demand, Amazon’s print-on-demand service.

on D'Amelio Footwear and official D'Amelio apparel from Merch on Demand, Amazon’s print-on-demand service. Merch on Demand t-shirts for adults and kids will be on sale for $13.99. Options include family favorites like Barbie, Disney, Hello Kitty, Marvel, and Star Wars, as well as classic music merch from artists including the Beatles, Dolly Parton, Pink Floyd, Slayer, and Whitney Houston.

Electronics

Save up to 50% on select Sony headphones, speakers, and home audio.

on select Sony headphones, speakers, and home audio. Save up to 40% on select Bose headphones, speakers, and soundbars.

Food delivery

Health and fitness

Save up to 40% on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Guide, accessories and select apparel.

on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Guide, accessories and select apparel. Save 40% on select products from Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

on select products from Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker. Save 30% on the new, Amazon-exclusive Betty Buzz Citrus Variety Pack Cans.

on the new, Amazon-exclusive Betty Buzz Citrus Variety Pack Cans. Save 25% on Logan Paul & KSI’s PRIME Hydration+ Sticks.

on Logan Paul & KSI’s PRIME Hydration+ Sticks. Access exclusive healthcare deal: Now through Prime Day, U.S.-based Prime members can get their first year of a One Medical membership for $144 per year (usually $199, a 28% savings). One Medical is a national membership-based primary care organization offering seamless in-office and 24/7 virtual care services, on-site labs, and programs for preventive care, chronic care management, common illnesses, and more.

Home

Save up to 50% on select floorcare from Bissell and iRobot.

on select floorcare from Bissell and iRobot. Save up to 40% on select kitchen appliances from Ninja, Keurig, Vitamix, and Breville.

on select kitchen appliances from Ninja, Keurig, Vitamix, and Breville. Save up to 20% on select outdoor pizza ovens from Ooni USA.

on select outdoor pizza ovens from Ooni USA. Save 20% on select products from Chamberlain Coffee by Emma Chamberlain.

on select products from Chamberlain Coffee by Emma Chamberlain. Save up to 20% on select Le Creuset products.

Music, movies, books, and shows

Try Amazon Music Unlimited: For a limited time, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free, with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. In addition, Prime Members who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to a Family Plan for no extra cost for four months. Prime members can also get four months free of Amazon Music Unlimited with the purchase of select Echo devices. Learn more

For a limited time, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free, with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. In addition, Prime Members who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to a Family Plan for no extra cost for four months. Prime members can also get four months free of Amazon Music Unlimited with the purchase of select Echo devices. Subscribe to Wondery+: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Wondery+ can get three months free of the ultimate immersive podcast listening experience with ad-free listening, early access to new shows, and exclusive content from all your favorite podcasts, including Morbid , SmartLess , and Business Wars .

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Wondery+ can get three months free of the ultimate immersive podcast listening experience with ad-free listening, early access to new shows, and exclusive content from all your favorite podcasts, including , , and . Save on additional channels on Prime Video: Prime members can subscribe to select channels for $0.99 for up to two months and get 50% off for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Offers include MGM+ for $0.99 for up to two months and Max for 50% off for up to two months. Customers can also enjoy a selection of new releases and popular titles to rent or buy. Plus, eligible customers who sign up for a new Prime Student membership can receive a $6 credit to rent or buy titles on Prime Video. Check out all the Prime Video deals

Prime members can subscribe to select channels for $0.99 for up to two months and get 50% off for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Offers include MGM+ for $0.99 for up to two months and Max for 50% off for up to two months. Customers can also enjoy a selection of new releases and popular titles to rent or buy. Plus, eligible customers who sign up for a new Prime Student membership can receive a $6 credit to rent or buy titles on Prime Video. Get three months of Audible free with a trial: Starting July 11, Prime members can get the first three months free of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts.

Starting July 11, Prime members can get the first three months free of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts. Get three months of unlimited reading for free with Kindle Unlimited.

with Kindle Unlimited. Save 50% on a Prime-exclusive box set of books by Colleen Hoover, featuring bestselling titles Reminders of Him, Regretting You, and Layla.

Pets

Save up to 30% on select pet essentials from Wild One.

Skincare and beauty

Save up to 35% on select beauty and skincare products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lancôme, IT cosmetics, and Urban Decay.

on select beauty and skincare products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lancôme, IT cosmetics, and Urban Decay. Save 30% on KNOW Beauty by Vanessa Hudgens.

on KNOW Beauty by Vanessa Hudgens. Save up to 30% on select hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons from T3.

on select hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons from T3. Save 20% on select SPF, skincare, haircare, and lip products from Sun Bum.

on select SPF, skincare, haircare, and lip products from Sun Bum. Save up to 15% on select, Amazon-exclusive nail care, polishes, and sets from essie.

Travel

Get 20% off Hotel Express Deals with Priceline - $300 minimum purchase with a maximum savings value of $75.

More ways to shop and save on Prime Day 2023

In addition to amazing deals on products, Amazon is offering a variety of savings and shopping experiences this Prime Day. Here are some more ways you can shop and save on Amazon July 11-12.



Shop deals from small businesses and the Climate Pledge Friendly program

Prime members can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before, including deals from Drink Recess, Saturday Skin, Windmill, FLYBYJING, Partake Foods, The Cut Buddy, and The Honey Pot. Learn more the Climate Pledge Friendly program

Shop Prime Day deals beyond Amazon with Buy with Prime

Buy with Prime Discover deals beyond Amazon

Get Inspired with a more personalized experience

Amazon introduces fun and inspirational shopping experiences like Inspire Shop by Interest

Access exclusive deals during Prime Night Live “Duel for the Deals”

Starting July 11 between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. EDT, tune into @prime’s TikTok Live—a two-hour game show featuring various contestants and special guests, including TikTok’s known and loved Alix Earle and Jake Shane, who will help viewers play along to unlock exclusive deals.

Shop deals with celebrities and influencers

Prime members will have exclusive access to shop deals from additional celebrity brands like Brady by Tom Brady. Celebrities and influencers, including Charli D’Amelio, Alix Earle, Michael Strahan, Ayesha Curry, and Paris Hilton, will also share their top Prime Day deal picks through curated storefronts. Creators will also be streaming daily on Amazon Live to spotlight their favorite Prime Day deals across Amazon’s store. Watch Amazon Live in your browser

Earn rewards with Prime Visa

Card members earn 6% back on Prime Day and 5% back year-round at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership and rewards everywhere they shop—all with no annual credit card fee. As an extra Prime Day perk, Prime card members can also earn an additional 1% back on eligible Amazon purchases with No-Rush Shipping (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership). Plus, with daily rewards, earnings can now be redeemed at Amazon or Chase as soon as the next day.

Buy now, pay over time with Affirm

Approved Prime members can get 0% APR when they pay in four installments on eligible purchases between $50 and $749.99 on Amazon.com. For example, a $600 laptop might cost a customer $150 every two weeks with no interest. Learn more

Shop all the hot deals with confidence

Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing Amazon stands behind the products sold in our stores with the A-to-z Guarantee. Amazon’s protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide, and in the unlikely event customers experience issues with timely delivery or the condition of their purchase, whether purchased from Amazon or one of our two million independent selling partners, Amazon will make it right with a refund or replacement. Amazon is committed to a trustworthy shopping experience and backs the products offered in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, as well as the hundreds of millions of products offered every day in our stores. Learn more

Shop deals from specialty brands, including Uber, Bath & Body Works, DoorDash, and Roblox

This Prime Day, Amazon customers will have access to Lightning Deals, promotional credit offers, and instant savings with up to 20% off select specialty brands. Over 50 brands will be participating including Uber, Bath & Body Works, DoorDash, and Roblox.

Not a Prime member yet? Join or start a 30-day free trial ahead of Prime Day to get access to all of the great deals this year.

