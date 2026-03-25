With so many great deals to explore, we're making it easier for you by handpicking some of the best ones you'll find across lawn and garden, spring cleaning and organization, spring fashion and beauty, and grocery and household essentials during Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2026. Plus, shoppers can use

Amazon’s agentic AI assistant for shopping

, Rufus, to find deals, track prices with Price History, set up price alerts to be notified when a product you're interested in reaches a certain price, or enable Auto Buy to have Rufus purchase items automatically when they hit your target price.