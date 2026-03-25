Key takeaways
- Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs now through March 31 with savings up to 40% across more than 35 categories and seasonal products.
- Shop daily deal drops aligned to seasonal shopping needs with deep discounts from top brands.
- Find spring picks across categories including up to 35% off Home, 35% off Lawn and Garden, 45% off Fashion, and 50% off Kitchen.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is officially underway. Shoppers can kick off the season with big savings from top brands and stock up on springtime favorites—plus, discover up to 50% off end-of-season items from Amazon Outlet.
The event, happening now through March 31, will offer customers seven days of incredible deals across popular categories and seasonal products, including Easter finds. Whether you're hosting brunch or filling baskets, there are Easter finds for every budget—including candy under $10, basket stuffers under $20, and Easter hosting under $50.
With so many great deals to explore, we're making it easier for you by handpicking some of the best ones you'll find across lawn and garden, spring cleaning and organization, spring fashion and beauty, and grocery and household essentials during Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2026. Plus, shoppers can use Amazon’s agentic AI assistant for shopping, Rufus, to find deals, track prices with Price History, set up price alerts to be notified when a product you're interested in reaches a certain price, or enable Auto Buy to have Rufus purchase items automatically when they hit your target price.
We'll continue adding great deals to this list through March 31, so be sure to check back often.
All deals and availability are subject to change. Daily deal drops are live for a limited time, dropping daily at 12am PT for 24 hours only.
Prime-exclusive deals
Prime members can unlock exclusive deals marked with the "Prime Spring Deal" badge throughout the event, and enjoy fast, free delivery. Prime for Young Adults members can earn a total of 10% cash back on festival favorites across apparel and beauty.
With the Keurig K-Express coffee maker, now up to 36% off, you can enjoy delicious coffee made in minutes. Shop the deal.
Enjoy up to 15% off a 20-serving bag of mocha protein iced coffee with 80 mg of caffeine per serving from Javvy. Shop the deal.
Build dramatic volume and length with L'Oreal Paris' Telescopic Mascara, now up to 20% off. Shop the deal.
Enjoy up to 20% off the Owala kids plastic tumbler, featuring a spill-free lid for less mess and stress. Shop the deal.
Save up to 30% off a 12-ounce bag of Blue Buffalo True Chews dog treats with natural ingredients. Shop the deal.
This Polaroid Now Instant Camera bundle is now up to 13% off, featuring the camera in black and 16 color photos. Shop the deal.
Immerse yourself in expansive worlds with the Samsung Odyssey 49" curved gaming monitor, now up to 28% off. Shop the deal.
Blur the appearance of fine lines and pores while locking in makeup with L'Oreal Paris' Infallible Blur-fection setting powder, now up to 19% off. Shop the deal.
Take up to 25% off this insulated water bottle from Owala, featuring a protective leak proof twist top. Shop the deal.
Save up to 50% off a 52-week supply of Tide washing machine cleaner for front and top load washing machines. Shop the deal.
Home, cleaning, and organizing deals
Refresh your home with savings on cleaning supplies, small appliances, storage solutions, and organization essentials.
The Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum, now up to 39% off, deep cleans all floor types while sucking up long hair and pet hair. Shop the deal.
Save up to 22% on a Ninja portable blender, perfect for shakes and smoothies on the go. Shop the deal.
Enjoy cool treats from morning to evening with up to 40% off the All Day Julienne soft cooler bag and lunch box by Stanley. Shop the deal.
The Keurig K-Mini Mate is perfect for brewing cups of coffee in small kitchens, dorm rooms, or offices—and is now up to 17% off. Shop the deal.
Take your baking game to the next level with the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 stand mixer, now up to 20% off. Shop the deal.
Take up to 36% off the compact and stylish Nespresso Vertuo Pop+, capable of creating more than 30 coffees of varying intensities and flavors. Shop the deal.
The Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum, now up to 53% off, features powerful suction and voice control through Amazon Alexa. Shop the deal.
Elevate your bathroom with the supreme softness of this Turkish cotton bath towel set from Brooklinen, now up to 20% off. Shop the deal.
The Ninja Outdoor Pizza Oven is the ultimate outdoor sidekick and is now up to 33% off. Shop the deal.
Reach every corner during spring cleaning with up to 30% off this Swiffer Duster Kit featuring a six-foot super extendable handle and eight refills. Shop the deal.
Lawn and Garden deals
Get your outdoor space ready for spring with savings on gardening tools, planters, outdoor furniture, and landscaping essentials.
Upgrade your patio with a weather resistant Adirondack chair from Signature Design by Ashley, now up to 15% off. Shop the deal.
Get up to 33% off a 5-piece aluminum outdoor patio set with washable cushions from Oasbira. Shop the deal.
Start growing vegetables, flowers, and herbs with a Yaheetech wooden raised garden bed, now up to 17% off. Shop the deal.
Enjoy more time outside with a 3-piece Tangkula outdoor wood bistro set, now up to 19% off. Shop the deal.
Get up to 10% off an AeroGarden soil-free indoor hydroponic garden, which features an LED grow light for year-round gardening of up to six herbs and vegetables. Shop the deal.
Enjoy up to 35% off a Cuisinart Grillster portable gas grill, complete with a locking lid for easy transport and a dishwasher-safe cooking grate. Shop the deal.
Snag a set of two Keter resin rattan round hanging planter baskets for indoor and outdoor plants at up to 12% off. Shop the deal.
Save up to 38% on a Scotts handheld spreader, perfect for weeding, seeding, fertilizing, and salting small yards. Shop the deal.
Sports, fitness, and toy deals
Get ready for outdoor fun and playtime with savings on toys, games, and sports equipment for all ages.
Gift the little builder in your life with the LEGO Creator Majestic Rhino set, now up to 12% off. Shop the deal.
Make a world of colorful creations with this Play-Doh 24-pack of 3-ounce cans, now up to 16% off. Shop the deal.
Enjoy up to 20% off this Jenga set which includes a digital die for unpredictable challenges. Shop the deal.
Let your kids' imaginations run wild with PicassoTiles' Magnetic Tiles Building Set, now up to 37% off. Shop the deal.
Level up your home workout with up to 40% off this rubber-coated dumbbell weight set from CAP. Shop the deal.
Save up to 15% on a First Ride On Licensed Ford Bronco Raptor 2 seater car for kids with a remote control. Shop the deal.
DJ Furby, now up to 18% off, is the super cuddly best friend for kids six and up, featuring upbeat jams and fun games. Shop the deal.
Ultra-lightweight and perfect for young baseball players, the Rawlings Remix T-Ball Bat is now up to 40% off. Shop the deal.
Bring the water park home with up to 14% off Intex's inflatable pool featuring a water slide and inflatable arch. Shop the deal.
Grab a US Open BLX 100 adult recreational tennis racket from Wilson for up to 20% off right now. Shop the deal.
Beauty and haircare deals
Shop premium beauty brands and personal care favorites at a discount.
Achieve an ultra-fast, bouncy blowout that lasts all day, with up to 28% off the Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser. Shop the deal.
Achieve clean and glowing glass skin with the medicube Booster Pro, now up to 42% off. Shop the deal.
Protect your skin and support long-lasting moisture with Zero-Cast Moisturizing Sunscreen by Anua, now up to 40% off. Shop the deal.
This Superfood Facial Oil by Elemis, now up to 40% off, gives your skin its daily recommended serving of greens. Shop the deal.
Target wrinkles and fine lines with Abib's Collagen Peptide Eye Patches, now up to 20% off. Shop the deal.
This SPF40 face sunscreen by Bask hydrates and conditions the skin—and is now up to 26% off. Shop the deal.
Beauty of Joseon's green plum cleanser, now up to 25% off, delves deep into your pores, exfoliating blackheads and congestion. Shop the deal.
Tackle signs of dryness and aging with the snail mucin repairing serum by COSRX, now up to 48% off. Shop the deal.
ELEMIS' 3-in-1 cleansing treatment is the essential first step in your daily skincare routine and is now up to 25% off. Shop the deal.
Enjoy up to 40% off medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, containing salmon DNA to stimulate skin renewal and repair. Shop the deal.
Save up to 30% and target uneven-looking tone with Anua's Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum. Shop the deal.
Grocery and household essentials deals
Stock up on fresh grocery items, pantry staples, snacks, beverages, and household essentials at great prices.
Find up to 23% off a 12-pack of Bloom Pop prebiotic soda in strawberry cream flavor, a refreshing and gut-friendly beverage option. Shop the deal.
Elevate your spring cooking with up to 14% off Graza Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a trendy oil that's become a household name for healthy, flavorful meals. Shop the deal.
Get up to 20% off an Annie's Organic variety Pack featuring Cheddar Bunnies, Bunny Grahams, and Cheddar Squares, perfect for snacking and lunchboxes. Shop the deal.
Save up to 15% off a 12-pack of Starbucks Ready to Drink Coffee, Espresso & Cream Light cans. Shop the deal.
Celebrate Easter with select dinner essentials and brunch favorites under $10 available via Same-Day Delivery on Amazon.com (in eligible locations) and Amazon Fresh through April 5.
Make your holiday meal memorable with exclusive Prime member deals on select brands like up to 30% off bone-in spiral cut hams and up to 20% off bone-in leg of lamb and eggs through April 7 at Whole Foods Market.
Spice up your spring meals with up to 17% off TRUFF Original black truffle hot sauce. Shop the deal.
Refresh your cleaning routine with up to 10% off a Scrub Daddy bundle featuring Scrub Mommy, Daddy Caddy, and all-purpose cleaner for a sparkling home. Shop the deal.
Fuel your wellness goals with up to 20% off Magic Spoon protein treats and granola, featuring high-protein, gluten-free snacks and breakfast options. Shop the deal.
Save up to 46% on as 12-pack of OWYN Only What You Need Pro Elite chocolate flavored protein shakes, each packed with 32 grams of protein and no sugar. Shop the deal.
Keep your home clean and fresh with up to 38% off Seventh Generation disinfecting multi-surface wipes. Shop the deal.
Spring fashion deals
Revamp your wardrobe for the season with savings on clothing, shoes, and accessories from top brands.
Keep your kids' feet dry and protected with up to 23% off these wellies from Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge. Shop the deal.
This summer cocktail dress from CIDER is perfect for the warmer months and now up to 20% off. Shop the deal.
Save up to 30% on select Shopbop styles from brands including Lioness, Madewell, and Veja. Shop the deals.
Take up to 41% off these unisex slip-on sandals from Adidas, perfect for easygoing days. Shop the deal.
The Mini Knot Earrings from Heaven Mayhem are designed to stand out from every angle and are now up to 15% off. Shop the deal.
Save up to 50% on spring-ready styles from Zappos from brands including Crocs, Marc Josef, and Dr. Martens. Shop the deals.
Save up to 12% on a pair of jean shorts from Amazon Essentials, made using a stretch denim blend for comfort and shape retention. Shop the deal.
Electronics deals
Discover big savings on TVs, laptops, headphones, and smart home devices.
Your essential companion for a healthy life, the Apple Watch Series 9 is now up to 57% off. Shop the deal.
Open up a world of color with up to 10% off a 16GB Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle, complete with a plant-based leather cover and power adapter. Shop the deal.
Experience virtual surround sound and adaptive noise cancelling with up to 62% off the JBL Live 670NC headphones. Shop the deal.
Take up to 25% off the Google Nest WiFi Pro three-pack, bringing super-fast speeds to your entire home. Shop the deal.
The JBL Flip 7 is now up to 27% off and features powerful, clearer bass thanks to its new and innovative design. Shop the deal.
Turn smartphone pictures into high quality prints in seconds with the KODAK Mini 2 Retro portable photo printer, now up to 24% off. Shop the deal.
Samsung's The Frame 4K QLED Smart TV transforms into museum-worthy art when you're not watching—and it's now up to 29% off. Shop the deal.
The HP Stream HD Brightview Laptop is now up to 40% off and features a 14-inch display to deliver crisp visuals. Shop the deal.
Get up to 29% off the Toniebox 2 audio player, which lets young listeners explore stories, songs, and games from their favorite characters. Shop the deal.
Add color to your gaming setup with up to 27% off this deep pink Xbox wireless controller. Shop the deal.
Find up to 22% off the Sonos Roam 2, featuring an ultra-compact design so you can bring Sonos sound anywhere. Shop the deal.
Amazon Haul deals
Amazon Haul is offering deals for $1 or less across fashion, workout gear, home décor, kitchen utensils, and electronics. Additionally, Haul will be featuring deals on trendy Spring Fashion, all for $5 or less, and spring clothing for kids for just $4 or less. All deals for a limited time only.
Join Prime today
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a free trial to access member-exclusive savings and fast, free delivery. If you live in the same household as another Prime member, use Amazon Family to share benefits like Amazon’s fast, free delivery and shop member-exclusive deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.
Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. Anyone can join Prime in the U.S. for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. Prime also offers discounted membership options that provide all of the benefits of a regular Prime membership. Alternatively, eligible 18-24-year-olds and higher education students can try Prime Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30 days and then pay $6.99 per month.
Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. Anyone can join Prime in the U.S. for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. Prime also offers discounted membership options that provide all of the benefits of a regular Prime membership. Alternatively, eligible 18-24-year-olds and higher education students can try Prime Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30 days and then pay $6.99 per month.
Stay tuned for more updates and deals to come—and learn everything you need to know about finding the best deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2026.
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