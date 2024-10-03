Save big on your holiday shopping this year during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, happening on October 8 and 9.
Ready to get a jump on your holiday shopping? Prime Big Deal Days 2024 is almost here—and it’ll be the perfect time to get started.
During the 48-hour holiday shopping kick-off event, which will start October 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Amazon will exclusively offer Prime members millions of deals worldwide from categories including electronics, home, toys, beauty, and apparel. Prime members will enjoy some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far on select products from top brands like New Balance, Dyson, and Barbie and Amazon-exclusive products from Beats, Casper, and Conair.
With new deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event, Prime members can shop often across a wide selection of products with unlimited fast, free delivery.
If you’re not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up or start a free trial to get access to all the Prime Big Deal Days savings.
Check out the list below for a preview of some of the best deals that will be available during Prime Big Deal Days on October 8 and 9:
Tech and device deals
- Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including eero mesh wifi systems.
- Save up to 35% on select electronics from Sony including PlayStation Core Consoles and OLED and Mini LED TVs
- Save up to 35% on Denon PerL Pro earbuds, plus get a free vinyl of Katy Perry’s new album with every purchase
Home deals
- Save up to 55% on select cookware from Staub
- Save up to 40% on select vacuums and home essentials from Dyson
- Save on select kitchen and home appliances from KitchenAid, Ninja, Breville, Shark, and iRobot
- Save up to 25% on select Casper Pillows and Toppers, and Lucid Toppers
- Save 20% on Ruggable x Jonathan Adler washable rugs
- Save 20% on select home appliances and cookware from GE Profile and Caraway Home
- Save up to 40% on luggage from Samsonite, American Tourister, and Travelers Choice, and backpacks from SwissGear and Herschel
Fashion deals
- Save up to 30% on outerwear for the family from Amazon Essentials
- Save up to 50% off on children’s clothes from The Children’s Place and Simple Joys by Carter
- Save up to 40% on select Men’s and Women’s apparel from Levi’s
- Save up to 30% on Skechers, Dr. Martens, and Steve Madden
- Save up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including women’s denim from PAIGE and FRAME
- Save up to 20% off Branded and Collegiate Apparel featuring brands like Disney, Star Wars, MTV, and Peanuts
- Save 20% on previously loved items from What Goes Around Comes Around, up to $1,000
- Save on Coach handbags and shoes
- Save on trending clothing from brands like ShaperX, THE GYM PEOPLE, and SOJOS sunglasses
Beauty deals
- Save up to 30% on select cosmetics from Too Faced, Covergirl, and Lancôme
- Save up to 25% on select hair appliances from Dyson
- Save up to 55% on skincare and makeup from TruSkin and Bossy Cosmetics
- Save up to 30% on premium beauty skincare from Clinique, Elemis, La Roche-Posay, and Innisfree
Toys and sports deals
- Save up to 40% on select toys from Play-Doh, Melissa & Doug, Disney, Nerf, Fisher-Price, Mattel, and American Girl
- Save up to 40% on basketballs, volleyballs, and footballs from Wilson, and e-scooters from Segway
- Save up to 30% on building sets from LEGO, MAGNA-TILES, and Playmobil
- Save up to 40% on Peloton apparel and connected fitness equipment, including Amazon’s lowest price of the year on the Peloton Tread
Other great deals
- Save up to 20% on select pre-owned and open box customer favorites in home, kitchen, electronics, and more from Amazon Resale
- Save up to 50% on popular print books, including Colleen Hoover’s Layla, Amor Towles’ Table for Two, Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life, Paris Hilton’s Paris: The Memoir, and Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing
- Save up to 30% on select pet products from Voyager, Aeorlite, GigaBite, and Best Pet Supplies
- Save up to 50% on toothbrushes and whitening strips from Oral-B and Crest
- Save up to 45% on Philips Sonicare power toothbrushes and power flossers
- Save up to 45% on Ego Power+ products including Leaf and Snow Blowers, 56-Volt 10.0 Ah Batteries, and 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Ice Augers
- Save up to 30% on select baby and mom essentials from Lovevery, Frida Baby and Frida Mom, Evenflo, Maxi Cosi, Safety 1st, and Tiny Love
During Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can also save big on thousands of deals on small businesses products in Amazon’s store—including up to 50% off select luxury skincare products and devices from GLO24K, 35% off select vitamin products from Hum Nutrition, 30% off select festive clothing from Tipsy Elves, 20% off select skincare products from Topicals and oral care products from BURST.
Prime Big Deal Days will also offer additional opportunities to save, earn rewards, and get the most out of their membership—and you don’t have to wait until the big event to start saving big. Prime members can already shop some early deals—so if you’re not yet a Prime member, now’s a great time to join and start saving.
How to sign up for Prime
Prime is in a class of its own with more than 200 million paid members worldwide enjoying shopping and entertainment benefits that keep getting better, including saving on groceries and exclusive offers just for Prime members. Fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items, savings on everyday essentials, and a trove of entertainment options make Prime one of the most comprehensive, reliable, adaptable, and appealing memberships in the world. There’s never been a better time to become a Prime member!
If you’re not yet a Prime member, now is a great time to join. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the exact same, valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Young adults (ages 18-24) and college students can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30-days before paying $6.99 per month.
Prime’s core benefits of unlimited fast, fast free delivery on a vast selection of items and its extensive entertainment collection are better than ever, and we continue to invest and innovate so the membership remains an incredible value.
There’s no reason to wait to score great deals this year—Amazon is making it easier than ever for Prime members to find top gifts at amazing prices throughout the holiday season. For more information about Prime, including Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.