Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back this July 12-13, offering Prime members deals on products from top national brands and third-party sellers across categories—from fashion and electronics to toys and home. Mark your calendar, then keep reading to learn more about what you can expect during this year’s event—and what deals are starting early.

What time does Prime Day start?

Prime Day kicks off on July 12 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through July 13.

What countries are participating in Prime Day?

Prime Day deals are available to Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the UK, the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden. Later this summer, Prime Day deals events will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt for the first time.

What brands can you expect to find among this year’s Prime Day deals?

The two-day savings event includes must-have brands such as Beats, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja; fashion styles from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s; and Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose, and GE.

Are there early deals available before Prime Day?

Customers don’t have to wait to save this Prime Day. Early deals and new, member-only offerings start June 21. Here’s a preview of some of those deals:



Subscribe to Wondery+: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Wondery+ can get three months free of the ultimate immersive podcast listening experience with ad-free listening, early access to new shows, and exclusive content from all their favorite Wondery originals, including Dr. Death , SmartLess , and How I Built This . Offer available from June 20 to July 13.

As part of the 20 th anniversary of IMDbPro

As part of the 20 anniversary of Score big on Amazon Devices: Get deals starting June 21 and save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh WiFi routers, and more.

Starting at just $89.99, save early with Fire TV smart TVs from brands including Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon.

Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $89.99 (47% off) Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $99.99 (44% off) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa: $299.99 (46% off) Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $199.99 (46% off) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $259.99 (45% off) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $284.99 (45% off) Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $699.99 (50% off) Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $199.99 (37% off)

Starting at just $89.99, save early with Fire TV smart TVs from brands including Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon. Shop on Amazon Live: Starting June 21, customers will have an opportunity to shop early Prime Day deals alongside their favorite celebrities and influencers including Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, and Lala Kent. On June 28 at 1 p.m. EDT, Hilary Duff will join some of her favorite small business owners who will showcase their products and share inspiring stories behind their brands. Watch on Amazon Live

Starting June 21, customers will have an opportunity to shop early Prime Day deals alongside their favorite celebrities and influencers including Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, and Lala Kent. On June 28 at 1 p.m. EDT, Hilary Duff will join some of her favorite small business owners who will showcase their products and share inspiring stories behind their brands. Try Amazon Music Unlimited: For a limited time, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free, unlimited access to more than 90 million songs ad-free, in high quality streaming audio and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free.

For a limited time, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free, unlimited access to more than 90 million songs ad-free, in high quality streaming audio and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free. Get free Prime games: Starting June 21 through July 13, claim more than 25 indie games instantly, including PC games from Curve Games, HandyGames, SNK, and more. Visit the Prime Gaming blog

Starting June 21 through July 13, claim more than 25 indie games instantly, including PC games from Curve Games, HandyGames, SNK, and more. Visit the Get three months of Audible Premium Plus free : Starting June 21 through July 31, Prime members can get the first three months free of an Audible Premium Plus membership. Membership includes an unbeatable selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts.

Starting June 21 through July 31, Prime members can get the first three months free of an Audible Premium Plus membership. Membership includes an unbeatable selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts. Buy now, pay over time with Affirm: From June 28 through July 11, Prime members can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when they spend $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $300 purchase might cost $100/month over three months at 0% APR. Visit Affirm on Amazon

From June 28 through July 11, Prime members can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when they spend $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $300 purchase might cost $100/month over three months at 0% APR. Visit Save with new Amazon Fresh Stores Prime benefit: Starting June 29, Prime members will save 20% on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S. Members can enjoy this new benefit year-round by scanning their Amazon app at the register or paying with a credit card registered to their Prime account.

Starting June 29, Prime members will save 20% on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S. Members can enjoy this new benefit year-round by scanning their Amazon app at the register or paying with a credit card registered to their Prime account. Earn rewards with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: From July 1 through July 29, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership can earn 6% back at Amazon

How can I prepare for Prime Day?

This year, Amazon makes preparing for Prime Day easier and more rewarding than ever. Members can earn credit to put toward their Prime Day purchases, receive custom product recommendations, and set up deal notifications and reminders to get ready. We’re also offering an exclusive gaming experience just for Prime members to celebrate before Prime Day. Join Prime or start a free trial at Amazon Prime Day to participate.



Create deal alerts for personalized recommendations: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now until Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now until Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals. Earn a $10 Credit Through Prime Stampcard: From June 16 through Prime Day, members are invited to explore the perks of membership to receive a $10 credit toward their Prime Day order or future Amazon purchase. To participate, members collect a stamp for completing each of four Prime activities: stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book or add one to their library, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase. Learn more

From June 16 through Prime Day, members are invited to explore the perks of membership to receive a $10 credit toward their Prime Day order or future Amazon purchase. To participate, members collect a stamp for completing each of four Prime activities: stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book or add one to their library, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase. Get deal notifications from Alexa: Prime members never have to worry about missing a deal thanks to Alexa. Members can add products to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later, and then ask Alexa to notify them about the deal when it’s live or even order it on their behalf.

Prime members never have to worry about missing a deal thanks to Alexa. Members can add products to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later, and then ask Alexa to notify them about the deal when it’s live or even order it on their behalf. Set a reminder: Prime members can tell their Alexa devices, “Remind me when Prime Day starts,” to be alerted when the two-day deals event begins.

Prime members can tell their Alexa devices, “Remind me when Prime Day starts,” to be alerted when the two-day deals event begins. Tune in to Ultimate Crown: On July 9 starting at 7 p.m. EDT, Prime members can tune in globally to the gaming event of the summer—Ultimate Crown—on the Twitch TV Crown channel

How can I support small businesses during Prime Day?

This year we’ve made it easier than ever to support small businesses.

Win big by supporting small: From June 21 through July 11, for every $1 spent on eligible small business products, customers will receive a chance to win epic prizes. In the U.S., prizes include a pre-game experience and tickets to Super Bowl LVII, VIP passes to music experiences in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, tickets to a special New York City screening and cast meet-and-greet for Prime Video’s upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and a VIP trip to Amazon’s first-ever clothing store, Amazon Style, near Los Angeles. Plus, hundreds of thousands of sweepstakes entrants globally will have a chance to win Amazon gift cards. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 18 and older to enter. Learn more about the sweepstakes and see official rules

From June 21 through July 11, for every $1 spent on eligible small business products, customers will receive a chance to win epic prizes. In the U.S., prizes include a pre-game experience and tickets to Super Bowl LVII, VIP passes to music experiences in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, tickets to a special New York City screening and cast meet-and-greet for Prime Video’s upcoming series and a VIP trip to Amazon’s first-ever clothing store, Amazon Style, near Los Angeles. Plus, hundreds of thousands of sweepstakes entrants globally will have a chance to win Amazon gift cards. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 18 and older to enter. Look for the Small Business Badge: Prime members can discover and shop products from small business brands in Amazon’s store with the new Small Business Badge. This new badge makes it easier for members to identify products from small business brands and artisans. Learn more and shop curated collections

What is Prime?

Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S., that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and series with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, thousands of stations and playlists, and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day.

Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on hundreds of thousands of items in over 90 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 20 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive fast, free delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. Join Prime or start a free trial.

How do you sign up for an Prime membership?

You can join Prime or start a free trial at Amazon Prime Day.

Are there discounted Prime memberships?

Amazon offers two discounted memberships to ensure people in all stages of life can experience Prime’s unparalleled value, including world-class customer service, exclusive savings, expansive selection, convenience, and quality digital entertainment.



Discounted Prime for government assistance: Recipients of qualifying government assistance programs, including EBT and Medicaid, can enjoy all of Prime’s benefits for just $6.99 per month—half the regular cost of a Prime membership. Amazon’s discounted Prime membership also provides additional savings options, such as exclusive deals, coupons, and the ability to subscribe and save on everyday essentials like diapers. Learn more about the discount

Recipients of qualifying government assistance programs, including EBT and Medicaid, can enjoy all of Prime’s benefits for just $6.99 per month—half the regular cost of a Prime membership. Amazon’s discounted Prime membership also provides additional savings options, such as exclusive deals, coupons, and the ability to subscribe and save on everyday essentials like diapers. Prime Student: Designed specifically for higher education students, Prime Student offers all the benefits of Prime for a discounted rate of just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Prime Student members also enjoy exclusive perks for college life, like a free monthly Grubhub+ Student membership with unlimited delivery, six months free of LinkedIn Premium, and up to 10% off flights and hotels through StudentUniverse. College students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial

How does Prime delivery work?

Fast, free delivery of Prime Day orders is made possible thanks to Amazon’s global transportation network, which is powered by a combination of innovative technology, transportation services, dedicated associates, and partners. Amazon continues to build, innovate, and scale this network around the world—from rail and trucks to planes, vans, and more—while focusing on the safety, well-being, and career advancement of the people and partners who work across the Journey of an Amazon Package.

From a veteran loading cargo into the belly of an Amazon Air aircraft to the driver who delivers that familiar Amazon box, it's the people and partners across the operations network who make it all possible.

