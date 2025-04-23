Conclave, the acclaimed thriller from director Edward Berger, is set during the mysterious days when the Vatican chooses its new pope.
It is currently available to stream on Prime Video.
How to stream ‘Conclave’ on Prime Video
Conclave is currently available to stream on Prime Video for Prime members. It is also available to rent for $5.99 or to buy for $19.99.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership and can be accessed from hundreds of compatible devices. Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are also discounted memberships for young adults and qualifying government-assistance recipients as well as a free trial option.
What is the plot of ‘Conclave’?
Based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris, Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, who is tasked with running the covert process of selecting a new pope. During the undertaking, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of the church.
The cast also includes Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. It received eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards and won for best adapted screenplay.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
There are thousands of other movies, series, and documentaries to stream on Prime Video across every genre.
Check out Amazon Originals like Nickel Boys, Red One, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross. Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
