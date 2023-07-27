From sports to travel to life sciences, generative AI is changing how organizations work and the experiences they’re building for their customers.
Organizations across all industries are leaning in to generative artificial intelligence (generative AI), experimenting with new applications, and building innovative tools. Here’s how 10 AWS customers are approaching generative AI, and how it’s changing their business.
Need a quick primer about generative AI? Learn more from Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Data and Machine Learning at AWS.
ADP adopts artificial intelligence (AI) for personalized human resources (HR) and payroll solutions“We're working on this idea of, ‘How do you have human-centric or human-sensitive prompts?’ The locus of control is the person. It's not the AI. The AI might act as an advisor, but it's still your decision to make. It's up to you to decide how you want to take that recommendation and make use of it. And I think that being the focus of that partnership is essential. We can build all of this AI capability and we can build our monitors, but we don't want to take control away from the person to make the ultimate decision.” —Jack Berkowitz, chief data officer
Eversana will “pharmatize” AI across the life sciences industry“We believe we are at an inflection point in the life sciences industry, with the rising influence of AI to transform capabilities and reimagine everything from customer experiences and omnichannel engagement to software development and operating models. Companies that find the optimal balance of human and AI-powered services will leap ahead in every industry, and pharma is no different. Together with AWS, our goal is to bring AI across the life sciences industry, or ‘pharmatize it,’ shaping the future of digital transformation, driving value for our clients, and making a remarkable difference in the lives of patients.” —Jim Lang, CEOAnd for those of us who aren’t data scientists, how generative AI works.
FOX retells sports highlights in real time with Catch Up With Highlights“We believe that sports should be enjoyable and accessible for everyone, which is why we've designed our platform to make it easy to engage with and enjoy. Our Catch Up With Highlights feature is a great example of this philosophy. We understand that the level of play at events like the World Cup is exceptional, and we want our feature to reflect that standard.”
“To achieve this, we developed a cutting-edge AI technology to create a highlights engine that can dynamically retell the game's story in real time, highlighting key moments and events as they unfold. This ensures that our users can stay up to date with the action and experience the excitement of the game, no matter where they are. Prior to and through this journey, AWS has been a trusted partner of ours, and together, we were able to take another step forward in revolutionizing fandom with data, all while on the world’s biggest sporting stage.” —Phil Martin, vice president of Data Products and Machine Learning Strategy
LexisNexis is responsibly developing legal AI solutions with human oversight“We’ve found that CEOs should engage their CIOs in exploring opportunities for new products and business growth through generative AI. In our case, it helped to establish a working group that was fully dedicated to this exploration. It’s important to understand the technology’s limitations and to work with trusted partners to ensure data security and that large language models are up-to-date, with verifiable source material. Additionally, CEOs should consider internal applications of AI to boost productivity, efficiency, and results across departments. Ask questions like ‘How can we help sales, marketing, customer service, finance, and others?’ and, ‘Do we have the talent in the organization today to take advantage of these technologies?” —Jeff Reihl, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, LexsNexis Legal & Professional
PGA Tour innovates new AI-driven viewing experiences“We are always searching for innovative organizations to partner with that will give us guidance on how to go past the norm and create the very best experiences for our customers. Partnering with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center gives us exactly that opportunity, especially in building a winning suite of analytics and generative AI capabilities.” —Michael Vitti, senior vice president, Data and Decision SciencesThe new AWS Generative AI Innovation Center helps customers successfully build and deploy custom generative AI products and services.
Red Ventures is experimenting with AI-generated recommendations“Life-changing travel experiences don’t happen randomly. We want travelers to know that we have them covered, whether it’s their first time traveling to a new place or, if it’s a repeat visit, what are some secret spots they must experience. Providing this sort of inspiration is why we continue to tap into emerging technologies, like generative AI. Our collaboration with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to pilot Amazon Bedrock will accelerate our ability to experiment with generative AI in a scalable, reliable, and secure way.” —Chris Whyde, senior vice president of Engineering and Data Science at Lonely PlanetServices from AWS combine decades of machine learning experience across Amazon with breakthrough technologies poised to transform just about everything.
Ricoh USA will use AI to help customers get more done“We are extremely excited about the prospect of Amazon Bedrock and what it can mean to our business. We prioritize data integrity and security as we create applications that drive innovation for our end customers. As we continue to implement artificial intelligence in everything we do, it is important that we have good data to build our models around. With Amazon Bedrock, we are confident in its ability to create synthetic images and data to train our models in a responsible way that protects sensitive customer data and keeps us compliant with our highest standards, such as HIPAA, PII, and Hightrust.” —Ashok Shenoy, vice president of Portfolio Development
ShowPad uses AI to help sales reps be more effectiveWorking with generative AI on AWS, Showpad is creating innovative solutions to help sales reps be more effective and efficient in their roles. Showpad is using services like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker to rapidly experiment and subsequently push new models to production.
“Showpad is leveraging AI to improve how sales and marketing teams partner together in pursuit of a shared goal—closing more deals. It enables sellers to focus more time on what truly matters—bringing meaningful value to each buyer interaction. This means tailoring information and how sellers engage with buyers based on their unique needs, and ensuring that every conversation is empathetic and authentic to build trust with buyers.” —Tony Grout, chief product officer
SunPower looks to use generative AI to improve the customer contact center experience“SunPower is eager to continue improving the experience of our customers reaching out to our contact center. Generative AI’s potential to quickly understand and diagnose issues will help our support representatives find resolutions for our customers quickly and efficiently. SunPower is excited to leverage Amazon Bedrock to scale our customer care solution.” —Kumar Brahnmath, executive vice president of Software
Twilio will unlock new AI-enabled features across communications tools“We’re at an inflection point similar to when the internet first arrived. Back then, instead of walking into a branch, you could suddenly check your savings account while on vacation. The reality today though is we still spend a lot of time on the phone, over email, or trying to figure out complicated apps that are one size fits all. The AI-era will unlock the attentiveness of that personal banker from the analog age, combined with the breadth of products and services from the digital age to personalize customer experiences in a way we’ve never seen before. At Twilio, we’re excited to lead that transformation.” —Alex Millet, senior director of Product Management
Learn more about building with generative AI on AWS and the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, a new program to help customers successfully build and deploy generative AI solutions.