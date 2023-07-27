How 10 AWS customers are approaching generative AI

“We believe that sports should be enjoyable and accessible for everyone, which is why we've designed our platform to make it easy to engage with and enjoy. Our Catch Up With Highlights feature is a great example of this philosophy. We understand that the level of play at events like the World Cup is exceptional, and we want our feature to reflect that standard.”“To achieve this, we developed a cutting-edge AI technology to create a highlights engine that can dynamically retell the game's story in real time, highlighting key moments and events as they unfold. This ensures that our users can stay up to date with the action and experience the excitement of the game, no matter where they are. Prior to and through this journey, AWS has been a trusted partner of ours, and together, we were able to take another step forward in revolutionizing fandom with data, all while on the world’s biggest sporting stage.” —Phil Martin, vice president of Data Products and Machine Learning Strategy