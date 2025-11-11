Soccer fans can now watch four international soccer matches on Prime Video through a new agreement with Integrated Sports Media. The matches will be a part of Integrated Sports Media's “Countdown to the World Cup” series.
All four matches will be available via pay-per-view order from November 13 to November 18 for $24.99 each.
The matches include Canada vs. Ecuador, Colombia vs. New Zealand, Colombia vs. Australia, and Ecuador vs. New Zealand.
Additional pay-per-view events on Prime Video through Integrated Sports Media will also be available in the coming months.
How to watch international soccer matches on Prime Video
These matches will be available to watch with purchase through your Prime Video account, but you don’t need a Prime membership to access them.
To watch the games, open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store, Google Play store in the app section on your connected TV.
- Sign in to your account.
- Find the game you’re looking for on the homepage or in the search bar, Sports section, or “Live & Upcoming” carousel.
- Select that event you’d like to watch.
- Press play.
Interested in becoming a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try out all the amazing benefits. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 annually.
Amazon also offers additional discounted membership options for young adults and qualifying government-assistance recipients. These memberships provide the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost.
International soccer matches on Prime Video
Here is the schedule of games. All start times are ET.
- Thursday, November 13, 2025: Canada vs. Ecuador at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 15, 2025: Colombia vs. New Zealand at 6:50 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 18, 2025: Colombia vs. Australia at 8:20 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 18, 2025: Ecuador vs. New Zealand at 8:20 p.m.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to tons of other live sports, as well as movies, series, documentaries, and more.
Check out some of Amazon’s original series, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Fallout.
Viewers can also access programming from Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+ via subscriptions through Prime Video, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how you can search and buy products related to the content you watch on Prime Video with Amazon’s “Shop the Show” feature.