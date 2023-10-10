Live updates from the first day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Recent updates
Welcome to Prime Big Deal Days!
Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon’s kick-off to the holiday season, and an exclusive chance for Prime members to access millions of deals worldwide.
Today we’ll be highlighting top deals from day one of the event, which runs through tomorrow, October 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event. Along with limited-time Lightning Deals, you’ll see early holiday deals that you can buy only on Amazon, including some of Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year.
Save up to 30% on select kitchenware items from the Ayesha Curry Home Collection
Need a cookware overhaul? Choose from three colors—Brown Sugar, Sienna Red, and Twilight Teal—for this 9-piece nonstick aluminum set. The pots and pans offer even heat distribution and easy cleaning to help you cook up simple meals and big family dinners alike.
Shop the Ayesha Curry Home Collection 9-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Save up to 30% on select Squishmallows plush
Grow your collection of adorably soft stuffed animals with this deal on Squishmallows. They come in a variety of sizes, from stocking stuffers to large, huggable options.
Save up to 30% on select hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons from T3
For bouncy, voluminous curls, soft waves, and everything in between, you can trust a T3 curler to get the look you need. The CurlWrap 1.25” features nine heat levels, two timer settings, and two rotation speeds. If you want even more versatility, the Switch Kit comes with three interchangeable barrels.
Shop the T3 CurlWrap 1.25” curling iron
Shop the T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio
Save up to 30% on select Stasher reusable bags and bowls
With Stasher’s reusable silicone bags, you can reduce your reliance on single-use plastics. They’re great for home storage or travel, and they’re safe for the freezer, dishwasher, microwave, and oven (up to 425°F). The bags come in a variety of sizes and colors for different needs.
Shop the Stasher Tie-Dye 5-Pack Bundle
Look out for deals personalized to your specific interests and shopping history
Find personalized deals on products you’ve previously purchased with the “Buy Again” deals feed, customized deals lists based on what you’ve previously saved to your Lists, and deals recommendations based on your browsing history with the “Keep shopping for” feature. You can also head to Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app to shop by your interests and discover deals from your favorite influencers.
Save up to $15 on Grubhub orders
Your favorite meals await at a deliciously discounted price. Get up to 25% (up to $15) on multiple orders over $25 each with code GRUBPRIME. Terms and conditions apply.
Save 15% (up to $200) on pre-loved items from What Goes Around Comes Around, including styles by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci
What Goes Around Comes Around, also known as “WGACA,” is a premier purveyor of pre-owned luxury accessories and apparel from around the world. Its meticulous sourcing methods enable it to offer unique pieces by iconic designers you won’t find anywhere else, such as this Gucci mini handbag.
You’ll see the exact condition and detailed images on each product page.
Save 49% on the GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker
Crunchy nugget ice is perfect for cocktails, sodas, and other drinks. This large capacity ice maker can make one pound of fresh ice per hour and holds up to three pounds at once—you can enjoy your first batch of ice within 10 minutes.
Want more stories like this directly from Amazon?
Save up to 36% on select Microfiber Cooling Towels and Cooling Hoodies from Mission
This Serena Williams-approved towel helps cool you down in the middle or after your workout. Just wet it with water, wring it out, and wrap it around your neck or wrist to cool off faster. Plus, it provides UPF50 sun protection if you want to use it during hikes or other outdoor activities.
Save up to 25% on select Casper mattresses
If you’ve ever wanted to try a mattress from this buzzy sleep startup, now’s your chance. Select mattresses like the Original Foam Mattress, which offers cooling and pressure-relieving support for sleepers of all kinds, are on sale.
Shop the Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress in sizes twin to California King
Deals aren’t limited to Amazon.com during Prime Big Deal Days
Prime members can also shop deals beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime.
Buy with Prime is a new benefit that allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders.
Here are some top Buy with Prime deals:
- Up to 40% off Wyze’s products like the Wyze Cam v3-3pk, Wyze Cam Floodlight Cam
- 30% off KNOW Beauty’s newest face mask product, the Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask
- 20% off Bearaby’s weighted blankets
Save 20% on the Philips Norelco S9000 Prestige Shaver
For an incredibly smooth and close shave—even on seven-day beards—try this efficient shaver featuring 72 self-sharpening blades, fully flexible head, protective coating made up of comforting microtech beads.
Earn Prime Video credits
Now through October 13, eligible Prime members who spend a minimum of $30 to rent or buy on Prime Video can receive a $6 credit for future title rentals or purchases. Our suggestion? The summer blockbuster Barbie, which is now available to rent or buy on Prime Video.
Save up to 60% on select floorcare from iRobot
With a Roomba robot vacuum, you can clean your whole house, eliminating debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets and floors, with no effort. It even cleans up after itself and knows which areas to avoid through the Smart Mapping feature.
Save up to 55% off on the Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds
Take these earbuds on an outdoor run with no worries: They’re IP57-rated waterproof and sweatproof durable and designed to stay in place no matter how hard you work out.
Enjoy balanced bass and a rich music experience, and up to eight hours of battery life. The Active Noise Cancellation is adjustable so you can still be aware of your surroundings at all times.
Save up to 50% on Eufy security cameras and vacuums
With 4K video resolution, two-way audio, and an integrated solar panel for Forever Power, the EufyCam S330 provides true peace of mind for home owners. Or, upgrade your front door with Eufy’s Smart Lock S330, which recognizes your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds and lets you see who’s at your front door wherever you are.
Shop the EufyCam S330 Security Camera 4-Cam Kit
Save up to 45% on Anker charging products, headphones, speakers, power stations, projectors, and 3D Printers
From charging banks to headphones, Anker’s electronics are reliable, energy-efficient, and affordable. We love the Anker 60W Power Bank, which is great for travel and camping.
Discover all the benefits available with your Prime membership
Save up to 35% on select Kindle e-reader bundles
Know someone who loves reading? Our Kindle bundles combine our popular Kindle e-readers with protective covers and/or charging accessories so the reader in your life has everything they need to enjoy their reading experience.
Save up to 25% on select Breville espresso makers
Become your own barista and make café-quality coffee at home, from simple espresso to rich lattes. Breville’s machines have systems that ensure optimal espresso extraction and give you control over the type of grind you want.