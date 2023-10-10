Live updates from the first day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Welcome to Prime Big Deal Days!

Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon’s kick-off to the holiday season, and an exclusive chance for Prime members to access millions of deals worldwide.

Today we’ll be highlighting top deals from day one of the event, which runs through tomorrow, October 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event. Along with limited-time Lightning Deals, you’ll see early holiday deals that you can buy only on Amazon, including some of Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year.

Make sure to sign up for a Prime membership before you start shopping.

Find tips on how to find the best Prime Big Deal Days deals