4 entrepreneurs share their best tips for parents looking to start an Amazon business

What started off as an artistic outlet for Nathalie Valdes evolved into a successful terrarium business in Amazon’s store, inspired by the bright and bold colors of her Cuban-American heritage. Valdes manages her business while also juggling a full time job and raising her three children alongside her husband and business partner, Ricardo. She hopes to eventually pass the business on to her kids. “My ultimate source of inspiration is my family; they drive me to want to continue to grow,” said Valdes. “I’m always trying to reach more customers, and I’m grateful that Amazon allows me to do just that.” Making it even more accessible to Valdes' family and members of her community, Amazon’s store is available in, so customers can easily shop in whichever language they prefer.Valdes' best tip for fellow entrepreneurs who are balancing family life, a full time job, and a business is to lean into what you love. “It’s not easy running a business, but if you’re enjoying yourself and spending time with loved ones along the way, it makes all the difference. You’ll actually look forward to pouring into the business despite feeling tired from everything else going on,” she said. Valdes' strong support system of family and the resources provided by Amazon have helped her pursue her passion for art and entrepreneurship.