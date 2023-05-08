4 entrepreneurs share their best tips for parents looking to start an Amazon business

These successful Hispanic small-business owners selling in Amazon’s store share how they balance parenthood and entrepreneurship.
Read this article in Spanish.
Any parent will tell you raising children is a full-time job, and so many parents balance both. We caught up with the founders of some incredible brands who shared how Amazon services help them run their businesses on their own time. Hear more from these entrepreneurs.
Any parent will tell you raising children is a full-time job, and so many parents balance both. We caught up with the founders of some incredible brands who shared how Amazon services help them run their businesses on their own time. Hear more from these entrepreneurs.
-
1.Alejandra James, Ali+OliAli+Oli began as a retail boutique founded by Colombian-born Alejandra James and her husband, Oliver. The couple decided to exit the brick-and-mortar space and sell on Amazon—a decision that allowed them to have more control of their time. “The inspiration to create our Amazon business came from a deep desire to be present for important moments in our children's lives. From school events to family activities, I’ve loved having the flexibility to spend quality time with my three girls,” said James.
The James’ attribute their success partly to resources available to them, like Fulfillment by Amazon, which saves sellers time. The service allows sellers to outsource order fulfillment and also provides customer service for orders. As for James' best piece of advice? She recommends anyone looking to start their own business (especially busy parents!) to make use of the resources available to them, whether it is Fulfillment by Amazon or leaning on their support systems, to help maintain a healthy work-life balance.
-
2.Naibe Reynoso, Con Todo PressEmmy award-winning journalist Naibe Reynoso said she noticed Latino culture was underrepresented in all forms of media, especially in children’s books. Through her publishing business, Con Todo Press, she aims to fill an unmet customer need by giving representation to children who may not see themselves reflected in mainstream media. “As a Mexican-American, I’m proud that the children’s books we publish create a strong connection to my community by promoting representation and cultural understanding,” said Reynoso, who sells her hardcover, paperback and e-format books on Amazon and is a self-published author through Kindle Direct Publishing. “My culture is a source of inspiration and a driving force behind my business.”
For other moms embarking on their entrepreneurial journeys but worried about “mom guilt,” Reynoso’s best advice is to communicate with their kids about what they’re working on and why. “Children want to see their parents happy and fulfilled, and pursuing your passions can be a source of joy and inspiration for both you and your little ones, especially when you are pursuing a business with a purpose,” she said.
-
3.Nathalie Valdes, Creations by NathalieWhat started off as an artistic outlet for Nathalie Valdes evolved into a successful terrarium business in Amazon’s store, inspired by the bright and bold colors of her Cuban-American heritage. Valdes manages her business while also juggling a full time job and raising her three children alongside her husband and business partner, Ricardo. She hopes to eventually pass the business on to her kids. “My ultimate source of inspiration is my family; they drive me to want to continue to grow Creations by Nathalie,” said Valdes. “I’m always trying to reach more customers, and I’m grateful that Amazon allows me to do just that.” Making it even more accessible to Valdes' family and members of her community, Amazon’s store is available in Spanish, so customers can easily shop in whichever language they prefer.
Valdes' best tip for fellow entrepreneurs who are balancing family life, a full time job, and a business is to lean into what you love. “It’s not easy running a business, but if you’re enjoying yourself and spending time with loved ones along the way, it makes all the difference. You’ll actually look forward to pouring into the business despite feeling tired from everything else going on,” she said. Valdes' strong support system of family and the resources provided by Amazon have helped her pursue her passion for art and entrepreneurship.
-
4.Aaron and Whitney Cordovez, Zulay Kitchen“I was raised by an incredible single mother, Zulay, whom my business is largely influenced by,” said Aaron Cordovez, co-founder of Zulay Kitchen. “From an early age back in Venezuela, my mom always instilled the importance of creating a sustainable and financially stable environment where everyone involved is contributing towards the success of our family and business,” he said. Today, Cordovez and his co-founder and wife, Whitney, have expanded Zulay’s Kitchen and found great success in leveraging the different resources available to them as sellers such as Buy with Prime, which gives customers the familiar and trusted Prime shopping experience with fast, free delivery on a seller’s own store.
For busy parents with entrepreneurial aspirations, the Cordovez’s offer this tip: “Embrace the idea of taking calculated risks and trying new things, whether it's starting a new business, picking up a hobby, or pursuing a passion project. You really never know where the adventure could take you!”
With Mother’s Day around the corner, shop the products of these four entrepreneurs and other great gifts for all the moms in your life on the Mother’s Day storefront.