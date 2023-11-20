Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world.

In the film, husband and wife Junior and Hen farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Are they willing to risk their relationship, and perhaps their personal identity, for a chance to continue survival in a new world?

Based on bestselling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis (Lion) and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.

