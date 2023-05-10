8 Asian-led movies and shows on Prime Video that you won’t want to miss

You can stream these now on Prime Video.
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (APAHM)—and one way to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander voices, traditions, and stories is to check out some of the API community’s impactful contributions to the entertainment industry.
From international love stories to goosebump-inducing thrillers, we've compiled some of the best movies and series on Prime Video that feature Asian actors, creators, and directors.
Below are eight Asian-led movies and series you’ll want to stream on Prime Video:
'The Summer I Turned Pretty'Based on the book by Jenny Han—who is also the creator and executive producer of the series—The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.
'Life of Pi'Life of Pi is a beloved classic that follows a young man as he attempts to return home after being shipwrecked along with a giant Bengal tiger as his only companion.
'Jinny’s Kitchen'What does it really take to run a successful restaurant? Jinny’s Kitchen highlights a Mexico-based Korean restaurant run by a team that’s passionate about bringing Korean cuisine to new audiences.
'Citadel'This Prime Video Original follows a pair of elite spies who had their memories wiped as they embark on a mission that takes them around globe to save the world as their own relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love is remembered. Starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci, this suspenseful thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.
'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'Travel to 19th-Century China and join a fierce warrior as he attempts to retrieve his stolen sword and his honor from a mysterious thief. The film features stunning martial arts sequences, that have influenced the action movies we’ve come to love today.
'Jet Li’s Fearless'Fearless—an action thriller based on a real-life hero story—stars Jet Li as a martial artist who attempts to leave his life as he knows it in favor of a simpler life. However, things come to a head when he’s forced to fight for his country’s honor.
'Don’t Make Me Go'This heartwarming drama follows a tumultuous father-daughter relationship, as both work to get to know each better in the face of life’s many ups and downs.
'Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?'Actor, stand-up comedian, and writer Jimmy O. Yang returns to Prime Video for his second Amazon Original comedy special, Guess How Much?
A follow-up to Good Deal, Yang’s beloved first global special, Guess How Much? dives into various topics including love languages, loser friends, and negotiating with his Asian parents.
