8 Asian-led movies and shows on Prime Video that you won’t want to miss

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (APAHM)—and one way to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander voices, traditions, and stories is to check out some of the API community's impactful contributions to the entertainment industry.From international love stories to goosebump-inducing thrillers, we've compiled some of the best movies and series on Prime Video that feature Asian actors, creators, and directors. Below are eight Asian-led movies and series you'll want to stream on Prime Video: