Meet the dogs of Amazon
More than 10,000 dogs are registered to come to work at Amazon, and even more pets make cameo appearances on video calls and in companywide chat groups. Meet some of the dogs who help make Amazon a great place to work—and explore some more great stories about Amazon while you're here.
Stories we think you'll like
-
Everyone knows about fast, free delivery—but here are some awesome Prime benefits you may not be taking advantage of.
-
Amazon opened the first phase of its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on May 22. See the first photos from inside.
-
Recent reputational polls recognize Amazon for being innovative, trusted, visible, and favorable.
-
Alexa-enabled devices surpass half a billion devices sold globally—new Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Buds give customers more options to access Alexa.
-
Claire Peters started out as a grocery store cashier. Now she's the worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh. Here are the lessons she learned along the way.
-
An Amazon apprenticeship program pays employees to gain skills and learn about robotics. Here’s how to apply.The one-of-a-kind Reliability and Maintenance Engineering's Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship program includes classroom learning, on-the-floor training, and job placement working with robotics at Amazon and elsewhere.
-
Use Buy with Prime when shopping on participating brands’ online stores to receive the Prime shopping benefits you know and love.
-
Brandi Monroe is a delivery driver for Kangaroo Direct, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Follow her on a tour of her favorite features in the new electric delivery van.
-
Come witness the magic that happens after you click “buy” on Amazon.
Meet 11 amazing pups who go to ‘work’ at Amazon’s Culver City campus
Being absolutely adorable isn’t an easy job, but these pups make it look effortless.