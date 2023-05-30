Back to Amazon
News / Workplace

Meet the dogs of Amazon

More than 10,000 dogs are registered to come to work at Amazon, and even more pets make cameo appearances on video calls and in companywide chat groups. Meet some of the dogs who help make Amazon a great place to work—and explore some more great stories about Amazon while you're here.
A dog is sitting, eating a banana which is being fed to him by his owner, who is off camera.
Workplace

Get a peek at the (very cute) dogs that "work" at Amazon

See the pictures
Stories we think you'll like
An image collage of four dog polaroid photos.
Workplace

Meet 11 amazing pups who go to ‘work’ at Amazon’s Culver City campus

Being absolutely adorable isn’t an easy job, but these pups make it look effortless.
Meet the pups
