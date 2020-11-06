Facebook
November 06, 2020
Amazon launches its first Amazon Air regional hub in Europe
November 06, 2020
AWS to launch a second region in India
November 05, 2020
Hundreds of high-quality local jobs created with the opening of a new fulfillment center in Missouri
November 03, 2020
Alexa prize challenge underway to advance interaction between humans and computers
November 02, 2020
Registration is open for AWS re:Invent to be held Nov. 30-Dec. 18
October 29, 2020
AWS supports Arizona schools training 5,000 students for jobs of the future
October 29, 2020
Amazon announces third quarter results
October 28, 2020
Amazon launches in Sweden
October 27, 2020
Amazon donates PPE to schools in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
October 27, 2020
First fulfillment center in Nebraska brings 1,000 jobs
